Cristiano Run-aldo: Portugal ace prepping for next season with Olympic sprint star (VIDEO)

If Italian defences are hoping for a deterioration in Cristiano Ronaldo's physical attributes ahead of next season they better have a good 'Plan B', as the Juve star works on his explosiveness with 100m champion Francis Obikwelu.

Ronaldo, now 34, is showing no sign of slowing down in his old age - quite literally. The Portuguese ace, who is famous for his intense devotion to his physical health, has been working out with Portuguese former European 100m champion Obikwelu ahead of the new season.

Obikwelu, 40, is a three-time European champion, twice in the 100m event and once at 200m. He also won silver at the Athens Olympics in 2004.

Ronaldo thanked Obikwelu on social media, writing to his 173 million followers that it was a "great experience" to train alongside the Nigerian-born Portuguese sprinter.

Obikwelu also posted a picture of the pair together to Instagram, accompanied by the caption: "It was a pleasure to train with my good friend @Cristiano."

In a video published by Ronaldo, Obikwelu can be seen helping him work accelerating out of the blocks - attributes which can be directly translated the football field.

Ronaldo enjoyed a successful debut season in Italy as he helped Juventus to their eighth successive Scudetto, though their exit to Ajax in the Champions League quarter-finals fell short of their aspirations to lift the famous trophy.