Juventus win race to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax in $80mn deal – reports

Italian giants Juventus have won the battle to sign sought-after Ajax central defender Matthijs de Ligt, 19, in a five-year deal that will see the Dutch club paid around €70 million (US$80 million), according to reports.

Juve are believed to have beaten off competition from the likes of Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Barcelona to secure the signature of de Ligt, who was hugely impressive as he captained Ajax to the Champions League semi-finals last season.

The Dutch international is said to have decided to make the switch to Turin on a five-year deal that would see him earn between €15 and €20 million a season, although the details are yet to be finalized.

The Serie A champions are also favorites to bring in midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 24, on a free transfer from PSG, meaning they will likely not pursue Manchester United’s Paul Pogba.

Star forward Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly made a pitch to de Ligt to join him at Juve when the pair met for their respective countries in the UEFA Nations League final this summer.

De Ligt was part of the Ajax team that knocked Juventus out of the Champions League in the quarter-finals last season.