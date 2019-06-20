 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
What a dive! Cristiano Ronaldo makes a splash as he enjoys sunshine break (VIDEO)

Published time: 20 Jun, 2019 17:57
Screenshot Instagram @cristiano
Cristiano Ronaldo has been accused of diving on the pitch at some stages during his career but the Portuguese football star certainly showed he’s got diving style off it as he made a splash on holiday.

Ronaldo, 34, is enjoying a well-earned rest after helping Juventus to Serie A glory and then Portugal to the inaugural UEFA Nations League title last season.

The striker is sunning himself with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and his family in Greece, and showed his fun-loving side by taking to the water from a giant inflatable slide.

Footage posted to the star’s 171 million Instagram followers showed him shouting enthusiastically before diving head first down the slide and into the water – to be met with cheers by onlookers.    

Ronaldo will soon return to the serious business of attempting to help Juventus win yet another Serie A title as well as clinch the Champions League glory which has evaded them for more than two decades.

New Juve boss Maurizio Sarri was unveiled by the club on Thursday, when he said he hopes to help five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo “break even more records.”

Some reports also claim that Sarri is keen to fly out to meet Ronaldo on holiday in Greece as they discuss the team’s plans for new season.

