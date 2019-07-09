Pitch invader Wolanski reveals details of failed Copa America stunt as she is JAILED in Brazil

Champions League pitch invader Kinsey Wolanski has shared the details of her failed follow-up stunt at the Copa America, as she and her prankster boyfriend were jailed in Brazil.

The busty blonde, 22, claims she and partner Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, a Russian-American YouTube star, plotted a pitch invasion at Sunday’s Copa America final in Rio de Janiero, only to be foiled by security staff.

“I’ll admit Copa America you definitely won but we had one hell of an adventure trying,” Wolanski wrote on Instagram alongside a series of pictures showing her and Zdorovetskiy disguised as Brazil fans, while the latter also donned a fake mustache.

The US model also shared a video of the swimsuit she was planning to take to the Maracana pitch in – a similarly skimpy white version of the black one she wore at the Champions League final, and with the same ‘Vitaly Uncensored’ logo emblazoned across the front to promote her boyfriend’s YouTube channel.

“Flew to brazil, dressed up in disguise, made it to our seats and it ended in Vitalys bad ass getting tackled by 20 security guards. We are out of jail and now enjoying our time in Brazil!” she added.

Wolanski had initially revealed to her 3.1 million followers on Instagram Stories on Monday that the pair had ended up in jail, before sharing the full details.

After her successful stunt at the Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham in June, Wolanski saw her social media following skyrocket by several million overnight.

After that game, she even claimed she had been sent flirty Instagram messages by members of the winning Liverpool team who were impressed by her performance.

Since that incident, she has furnished her new-found following with a steady suppy of her travels around the world.

It remains to be seen where her travels – and publicity stunts – will lead her next.