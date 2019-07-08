 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘We failed Copa America’: Blonde bombshell pitch invader Wolanski reveals SECOND big-match stunt

Published time: 8 Jul, 2019 21:19
Get short URL
‘We failed Copa America’: Blonde bombshell pitch invader Wolanski reveals SECOND big-match stunt
© AFP | Instagram kinsey_sue
Champions League pitch invader Kinsey Wolanski and her prankster boyfriend have sensationally revealed that they were planning a second big-stage stunt at the recent Copa America in Brazil – only to end up in jail.

Blonde US model Wolanski, 23, made headlines around the world when she charged onto the pitch at the Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham in Madrid at the start of June, dressed in a barely-there black swimsuit.  

Also on rt.com Kinsey Wolanski: The blonde behind the Champions League pitch invasion (PHOTOS)

In the days that followed she saw her social media following rocket by millions, revealing that it had been a stunt to promote an X-rated YouTube channel run by her boyfriend, Russian-American prankster Vitaly Zdorovetskiy.

READ MORE: Kinsey Wolanski gains 1 million Instagram followers within hours of Champions League pitch invasion

Wolanski has now claimed that the pair were planning a similar stunt at the Copa America in Brazil, which concluded in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday when the hosts beat Peru in the final.

Posting on Instagram Stories, Wolanski shared footage of her and Zdorovetskiy decked out in the yellow and green of Brazil, and writing: “We failed Copa America… will post all details tomorrow, currently in jail.”

Screenshot Instagram @kinsey_sue

She then followed it up with a post featuring a range of food and the message: “Did you even go to jail if you don’t have a feast cheat meal after.”

Screenshot Instagram @kinsey_sue

Boyfriend Zdorovetskiy also suggested that the stunt had gone badly wrongly, tweeting that he had been tackled by security guards. 

Wolanski’s profile skyrocketed after her stunt at the Champions League final in June, after which she gained millions of followers to her Instagram accounts within days.

READ MORE: Bombshell Champions League pitch invader Kinsey Wolanski fined $17,000 by UEFA

She has since furnished her followers with glamorous pictures from various locations around the world.

However, it appears her latest attempt at capturing even more share of the limelight has failed.

Also on rt.com ‘Liverpool players sent me flirty messages’ – Kinsey Wolanski on Champions League pitch invasion

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies