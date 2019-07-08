‘We failed Copa America’: Blonde bombshell pitch invader Wolanski reveals SECOND big-match stunt

Champions League pitch invader Kinsey Wolanski and her prankster boyfriend have sensationally revealed that they were planning a second big-stage stunt at the recent Copa America in Brazil – only to end up in jail.

Blonde US model Wolanski, 23, made headlines around the world when she charged onto the pitch at the Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham in Madrid at the start of June, dressed in a barely-there black swimsuit.

In the days that followed she saw her social media following rocket by millions, revealing that it had been a stunt to promote an X-rated YouTube channel run by her boyfriend, Russian-American prankster Vitaly Zdorovetskiy.

Wolanski has now claimed that the pair were planning a similar stunt at the Copa America in Brazil, which concluded in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday when the hosts beat Peru in the final.

Posting on Instagram Stories, Wolanski shared footage of her and Zdorovetskiy decked out in the yellow and green of Brazil, and writing: “We failed Copa America… will post all details tomorrow, currently in jail.”

She then followed it up with a post featuring a range of food and the message: “Did you even go to jail if you don’t have a feast cheat meal after.”

Boyfriend Zdorovetskiy also suggested that the stunt had gone badly wrongly, tweeting that he had been tackled by security guards.

If anyone has a footage of me getting tackled by 14 security guards at #CopaAmericafinal please send it!!! — Vitaly Zdorovetskiy (@Vitalyzdtv) July 8, 2019

Wolanski’s profile skyrocketed after her stunt at the Champions League final in June, after which she gained millions of followers to her Instagram accounts within days.

She has since furnished her followers with glamorous pictures from various locations around the world.

However, it appears her latest attempt at capturing even more share of the limelight has failed.