Will power! Serena destroys Suarez Navarro to reach Wimbledon quarterfinal

Serena Williams wasted little time in dismantling Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro as the seven-time champion booked her spot in this year’s quarterfinals with a straight sets win.

Williams, seeded 11th, beat Suarez Navarro 6-2, 6-2 to set up a last eight showdown with countrywoman Alison Riske, who earlier on Monday shocked world number one Ashleigh Barty.

Suarez Navarro, seeded 30, broke Williams once in the second set, but in reality had little answer to her opponent's power on Court One, as the 23-time Grand Slam winner increasingly looks like a force to be reckoned with this year at SW19.

Williams, 37, is also taking part in the mixed doubles at the All England Club alongside home favorite Andy Murray.

The pair won their opening match at the weekend, and are next in action tomorrow against Raquel Atawo of the US and France’s Fabrice Martin.