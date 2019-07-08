 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Will power! Serena destroys Suarez Navarro to reach Wimbledon quarterfinal

Published time: 8 Jul, 2019 13:17 Edited time: 8 Jul, 2019 13:23
© AFP / Adrian Dennis
Serena Williams wasted little time in dismantling Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro as the seven-time champion booked her spot in this year’s quarterfinals with a straight sets win.

Williams, seeded 11th, beat Suarez Navarro 6-2, 6-2 to set up a last eight showdown with countrywoman Alison Riske, who earlier on Monday shocked world number one Ashleigh Barty.

Suarez Navarro, seeded 30, broke Williams once in the second set, but in reality had little answer to her opponent's power on Court One, as the 23-time Grand Slam winner increasingly looks like a force to be reckoned with this year at SW19.

Williams, 37, is also taking part in the mixed doubles at the All England Club alongside home favorite Andy Murray.

The pair won their opening match at the weekend, and are next in action tomorrow against Raquel Atawo of the US and France’s Fabrice Martin.  

Also on rt.com World number one Barty crashes out to unseeded Riske in huge Wimbledon shock

