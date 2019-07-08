World number one Barty crashes out to unseeded Riske in huge Wimbledon shock

World number one and top seed Ashleigh Barty crashed out of Wimbledon to unseeded American Alison Riske after going down in three sets in the fourth round on Monday.

Australian Barty took the first set 6-3 and appeared in control before surrendering the momentum – and the match – to 29-year-old American Riske, who claimed the next two sets 6-2, 6-3.

French Open champion Barty, 23, had never gone beyond the third round of the singles at the All England Club before this year, and Riske ensured her run ended prematurely again in another big women's shock at SW19.

Riske is now into a Grand Slam quarter-final for the first time in her career, and will face the winner of the match between US great Serena Williams and Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro, which will be played later on Monday.