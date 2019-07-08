 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
World number one Barty crashes out to unseeded Riske in huge Wimbledon shock

Published time: 8 Jul, 2019 12:06 Edited time: 8 Jul, 2019 12:16
Getty Images / Matthias Hangst
World number one and top seed Ashleigh Barty crashed out of Wimbledon to unseeded American Alison Riske after going down in three sets in the fourth round on Monday.

Australian Barty took the first set 6-3 and appeared in control before surrendering the momentum – and the match – to 29-year-old American Riske, who claimed the next two sets 6-2, 6-3.

French Open champion Barty, 23, had never gone beyond the third round of the singles at the All England Club before this year, and Riske ensured her run ended prematurely again in another big women's shock at SW19.

Riske is now into a Grand Slam quarter-final for the first time in her career, and will face the winner of the match between US great Serena Williams and Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro, which will be played later on Monday.  

