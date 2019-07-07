Wimbledon 2019: The young stars aiming to spring some big shocks in week 2

As we prepare to enter the second week of action on the hallowed grass courts of Wimbledon, we look at some of the young tennis stars still in contention to spring shocks – including 15-year-old US sensation Cori ‘Coco’ Gauff.

THE WOMEN’S DRAW

There were some big-name casualties in the first week of the women’s draw, as Naomi Osaka, defending champion Angelique Kerber, and Caroline Wozniacki were among those to crash out in shock defeats.

But some familiar big names remain, including Serena Williams as she bids for an eighth Wimbledon crown and 24th Grand Slam title overall, while world number one Ashleigh Barty is still in the mix, among others.

But lesser-known, younger names are also lurking, ready to spring some surprises.

CORI ‘COCO’ GAUFF

Undoubtedly the sensation of the tournament so far. Gauff, 15, emerged from qualifying only to be drawn against US legend Venus Williams – 24 years her senior and a five-time Wimbledon winner.

But Gauff, ranked number 313 in the world, made light of the vast gap in experience as she shocked Williams in straight sets, before following that up with wins over Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia in straight sets in round two and a three-set win over Polona Hercog of Slovenia in the last round.

Also on rt.com Wimbledon 2019: Who is teenage tennis prodigy Cori 'Coco' Gauff?

Gauff has already captured the hearts of the tennis world with her performances and charisma, and seems destined for huge things.

But she faces her sternest test yet in the fourth round in the form of Romanian seventh seed Simona Halep, the 2018 French Open champion.

Halep is not known for her grass court prowess, but reached the semi-final at SW19 in 2014 and will be the strong favorite to advance against Gauff.

Still, the teen has shown stern stuff so far, and will have the backing of the majority of the crowd against Halep.

KAROLINA MUCHOVA

Budding Czech star Muchova, 22, has not dropped a set at Wimbledon so far, seeing off Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia in round one, Madison Brengle of the US in round two, and Estonian 20th seed Anett Kontaveit in the last round.

The world number 68 made her Grand Slam singles debut at the US Open last year, exiting in the third round – after beating two-time Grand Slam winner Garbiñe Muguruza along the way.

She suffered a first-round exit at the Australian Open this year and a second-round one at Roland-Garros, but has already gone deeper at SW19.

She next faces countrywoman Karolina Pliskova, the third seed, but is a gutsy competitor who will battle all the way.

DAYANA YASTREMSKA

The Ukrainian star, 19, has already bettered her previous best Grand Slam performance, which was reaching the third round at the Australian Open earlier this year - where she famously shed tears after losing to Serena Williams.

Also on rt.com Teenage sensation Yastremska wins Thailand Open, cries AGAIN despite Serena words (PHOTOS)

The world number 35 has three WTA singles titles to her name, winning on hard court at the Hong Kong Open in October, on the same surface in Thailand in February, and on clay at the Strasbourg Grand Prix in France in May.

She has looked decent on the grass of Wimbledon so far this year, easing past Italy’s Camila Giorgi in straight sets in round one, overcoming a stern test in American world number 28 Sofia Kenin in three sets in round two, and beating Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic in straight sets in the last round.

Yastremska, a former girls’ finalist at the All England Club, will fancy her chances of progressing against 30-year-old Chinese world number 50 Shuai Zhang in the fourth round, and could be one of the surprise packages of the tournament.

THE MEN’S DRAW

The ‘Big Three’ of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer all navigated safe passage through to week two, and one of the three will be heavily fancied to lift the title come next Sunday.

But from the best of the rest, some young names stand out that might offer a surprise package.

UGO HUMBERT

Frenchman Humbert, 21, only made his senior Grand Slam bow at the US Open last year, where he reached the second round.

He subsequently disappointed in Melbourne and at Roland-Garros, with two first-round exits, but is on his best run yet at Wimbledon.

The 6ft 2in left-hander stands at world number 66, and stunned countryman Gael Monfils, the 16th seed, in five sets in the first round.

He has not dropped a set since, beating Marcel Granollers of Spain and Canadian teen star Felix Auger-Aliassime, and is an exciting, attacking player who likes to volley.

He next faces Serbian world number one and top seed Novak Djokovic; it would be an almighty upset if Humbert could beat him on Court One on Monday, but stranger things have happened, as they say.

MATTEO BERRETTINI

Italy’s Berrettini, 23, is seeded 17th at Wimbledon and could be a dangerous fourth-round opponent for the illustrious Roger Federer.

READ MORE: Federer reaches historic milestone as Swiss legend beats Pouille to march on at Wimbledon

Berrettini, a 6ft 5in left-hander, beat Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia in four sets in the first round, overcame Cypriot veteran Marcos Baghdatis in straight sets after that, and then beat Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman in five sets in the last round.

Swiss star Federer will be in his element when they meet on Centre Court on Monday, and will have prodigious support from the crowd. But the pair will be facing each other for the first time, so Berrettini may at least be something of an unknown quantity.