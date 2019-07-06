Federer reaches historic milestone as Swiss legend beats Pouille to march on at Wimbledon

Roger Federer brushed past Frenchman Lucas Pouille to book his sport in the fourth round at Wimbledon as Swiss tennis legend continued his bid for a ninth title at the All England Club.

Federer, seeded second, beat 27th seed Pouille in straight sets 7-5 6-2 7-6, and while the Frenchman put up a spirited fight he was in reality never at the same level of class as his 37-year-old opponent on Centre Court.

It was a landmark 350th Grand Slam match win for Federer, as the Swiss legend seeks a record-extending 21st Grand Slam title overall at Wimbledon.

It’s hard to stop @rogerfederer in this kind of form…



The Swiss defeats Lucas Pouille 7-5, 6-2, 7-6(4) to notch his 350th match win at Grand Slams - the first player in history to reach the milestone#Wimbledonpic.twitter.com/A1sBL0HS5L — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2019

He is now into the second week for a record 17th time at SW19, and will meet Italian 17th seed Matteo Berrettini in the next round.

READ MORE: ‘A bomb should explode here’: Italian hothead Fognini in extraordinary Wimbledon meltdown (VIDEO)

Federer is still on course for a semi-final showdown with great rival Rafael Nadal, who overcame Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in comfortable fashion earlier in the day.