Federer reaches historic milestone as Swiss legend beats Pouille to march on at Wimbledon

Published time: 6 Jul, 2019 18:05 Edited time: 6 Jul, 2019 18:13
AFP / Glyn Kirk
Roger Federer brushed past Frenchman Lucas Pouille to book his sport in the fourth round at Wimbledon as Swiss tennis legend continued his bid for a ninth title at the All England Club.

Federer, seeded second, beat 27th seed Pouille in straight sets 7-5 6-2 7-6, and while the Frenchman put up a spirited fight he was in reality never at the same level of class as his 37-year-old opponent on Centre Court.

It was a landmark 350th Grand Slam match win for Federer, as the Swiss legend seeks a record-extending 21st Grand Slam title overall at Wimbledon.

He is now into the second week for a record 17th time at SW19, and will meet Italian 17th seed Matteo Berrettini in the next round.   

Federer is still on course for a semi-final showdown with great rival Rafael Nadal, who overcame Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in comfortable fashion earlier in the day.  

