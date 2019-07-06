 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Rampant Rafa: Nadal cruises into Wimbledon fourth round with win over Tsonga

Published time: 6 Jul, 2019 15:46
AFP / Glyn Kirk
Spanish tennis ace Rafael Nadal booked his place in the fourth round at Wimbledon with a comfortable win over Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Centre Court on Saturday.

The Spanish number three seed eased past the Frenchman in straight sets, 6-2 6-3 6-2 and will now face the winner of the match between unseeded pair Joao Sousa of Portugal and Great Britain's Dan Evans.   

Two-time winner Nadal was rarely troubled against Tsonga and cruised into the second week as he also drew level with the singles tally at the All England Club of legend Bjorn Borg.

Nadal, and 18-time Grand Slam winner, remains on course for a semi-final with Swiss great Roger Federer, who faces France’s Lucas Pouille later on Saturday.

In the women’s draw, world number one and top seed Ashleigh Barty booked her place in the fourth round on Saturday, as did seven-time winner Serena Williams.

