Rampant Rafa: Nadal cruises into Wimbledon fourth round with win over Tsonga

Spanish tennis ace Rafael Nadal booked his place in the fourth round at Wimbledon with a comfortable win over Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Centre Court on Saturday.

The Spanish number three seed eased past the Frenchman in straight sets, 6-2 6-3 6-2 and will now face the winner of the match between unseeded pair Joao Sousa of Portugal and Great Britain's Dan Evans.

Two-time winner Nadal was rarely troubled against Tsonga and cruised into the second week as he also drew level with the singles tally at the All England Club of legend Bjorn Borg.

Rafa rolls on...



Equalling Bjorn Borg’s record of 51 #Wimbledon men’s singles victories, @RafaelNadal defeats Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to progress to the fourth round for the ninth time pic.twitter.com/wL2yx1sH1u — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2019

Nadal, and 18-time Grand Slam winner, remains on course for a semi-final with Swiss great Roger Federer, who faces France’s Lucas Pouille later on Saturday.

In the women’s draw, world number one and top seed Ashleigh Barty booked her place in the fourth round on Saturday, as did seven-time winner Serena Williams.