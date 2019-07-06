 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Wimbledon 2019: Serena Williams sweeps past Julia Gorges to reach 4th round

Published time: 6 Jul, 2019 13:27 Edited time: 6 Jul, 2019 13:37
Get short URL
Wimbledon 2019: Serena Williams sweeps past Julia Gorges to reach 4th round
© AFP / Glyn Kirk
US tennis star Serena Williams eased into the fourth round at Wimbledon as the seven-time winner beat Germany’s Julia Gorges in straight sets on Saturday.

Number 11 seed Williams beat Gorges, seeded 18, in two sets 6-3 6-4 to set up a fourth-round meeting with Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner looked in good form with her serving particularly solid as she powered past Gorges and into the second week at the All England Club for a 15th time in her career.

It was a repeat of last year's semi-final, which Williams also won before losing to Angelique Kerber in the final.

Williams, 37, will return to action later on Saturday when she teams up with local hero Andy Murray in their eagerly-awaited mixed doubles match.

Elsewhere on Saturday, women’s number one seed Ashleigh Barty of Australia destroyed Britain’s Harriet Dart 6-1 6-1 to move on to a fourth-round meeting with unseeded Alison Riske of the US.

Also on rt.com Wimbledon 2019: Who is teenage tennis prodigy Cori 'Coco' Gauff?

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies