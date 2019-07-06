Wimbledon 2019: Serena Williams sweeps past Julia Gorges to reach 4th round

US tennis star Serena Williams eased into the fourth round at Wimbledon as the seven-time winner beat Germany’s Julia Gorges in straight sets on Saturday.

Number 11 seed Williams beat Gorges, seeded 18, in two sets 6-3 6-4 to set up a fourth-round meeting with Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner looked in good form with her serving particularly solid as she powered past Gorges and into the second week at the All England Club for a 15th time in her career.

It was a repeat of last year's semi-final, which Williams also won before losing to Angelique Kerber in the final.

Different year, same result...



In a repeat of last year's #Wimbledon semi-final, @serenawilliams beats Julia Goerges in straight sets to advance to the second week pic.twitter.com/k2dpQRSpZi — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2019

Williams, 37, will return to action later on Saturday when she teams up with local hero Andy Murray in their eagerly-awaited mixed doubles match.

Elsewhere on Saturday, women’s number one seed Ashleigh Barty of Australia destroyed Britain’s Harriet Dart 6-1 6-1 to move on to a fourth-round meeting with unseeded Alison Riske of the US.

Electrifying from the world No.1 ⚡️@ashbar96 is the first Australian woman to reach the fourth round at #Wimbledon since 2010, beating Harriet Dart 6-1, 6-1 in 53 minutes pic.twitter.com/YpX0MzWhGs — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2019