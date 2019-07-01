 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian ‘superhero’ Vitalia Diatchenko set for Wimbledon action

Published time: 1 Jul, 2019 15:39 Edited time: 1 Jul, 2019 16:11
© Left: Getty Images / Adam Pretty | Right: Instagram @vdiatchenko8
After causing a stir with her ‘supersized’ arm muscles at the French Open, Russian tennis star Vitalia Diatchenko is ready to take to the grass courts of Wimbledon.

Diatchenko made headlines at Roland-Garros in May when she met US icon Serena Williams in the first round.

While 23-time Grand Slam winner Williams ultimately prevailed, she faced a battle as outsider Diatchenko won the first set before folding in the second and third.

While the result was expected, more surprising was the way Diatchenko captured headlines for her bulging arm muscles in photos from the match.

The images were shared worldwide and earned the 28-year-old Russian comparisons to superheroes – which she later laughed off.

Now swapping clay for grass as the action at the hallowed All England club gets underway, Diatchenko posted that she was “Wimbledon ready” by sharing practice pictures on social media accounts on Monday.  

World number 83 Diatchenko reached the third round at Wimbledon last year – her best return at the tournament

She opens this year’s campaign with a tough assignment against Kristina Mladenovic, the world number 48 from France, on Tuesday.  

