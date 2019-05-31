Russian tennis ace Vitalia Diatchenko laughs off ‘superhero biceps’ after internet stir

Russian tennis player Vitalia Diatchenko has poked fun at internet jokes about her hulking “superhero biceps” which caused such a sensation in her first-round French Open match.

The 28-year-old player caused a social media stir after pictures of her competing against US star Serena Williams at Roland-Garros went viral.

Pictures of the slender athlete during her intense three-set thriller created an image of Diatchenko as possessing comic book-style bulging biceps.

Social media users even drew comparisons to Australia’s US Open winner Sam Stosur, who is known for her formidable physique during play.

Diatchenko, whose Roland-Garros hopes were ended by Williams 6-2, 1-6, 0-6, posted a video on Twitter laughing off the recent remarks.

“Before the Transformation to... Super Hero,” Diatchenko wrote while also posting a video of herself kissing her slim arms with no signs of pumped muscles.