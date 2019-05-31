Russian tennis ace Vitalia Diatchenko laughs off ‘superhero biceps’ after internet stir
The 28-year-old player caused a social media stir after pictures of her competing against US star Serena Williams at Roland-Garros went viral.
Pictures of the slender athlete during her intense three-set thriller created an image of Diatchenko as possessing comic book-style bulging biceps.
Social media users even drew comparisons to Australia’s US Open winner Sam Stosur, who is known for her formidable physique during play.
Diatchenko, whose Roland-Garros hopes were ended by Williams 6-2, 1-6, 0-6, posted a video on Twitter laughing off the recent remarks.
“Before the Transformation to... Super Hero,” Diatchenko wrote while also posting a video of herself kissing her slim arms with no signs of pumped muscles.
Before the Transformation to... Super Hero👊🏻💥 @rolandgarros#RG19pic.twitter.com/VNcfCq7h18— Vitalia Diatchenko (@VDiatchenko) May 31, 2019