Russian tennis ace Vitalia Diatchenko laughs off ‘superhero biceps’ after internet stir

Published time: 31 May, 2019 15:44
Russian tennis ace Vitalia Diatchenko laughs off ‘superhero biceps’ after internet stir
Getty Images / Adam Pretty | © Twitter / VDiatchenko
Russian tennis player Vitalia Diatchenko has poked fun at internet jokes about her hulking “superhero biceps” which caused such a sensation in her first-round French Open match.

The 28-year-old player caused a social media stir after pictures of her competing against US star Serena Williams at Roland-Garros went viral.

Pictures of the slender athlete during her intense three-set thriller created an image of Diatchenko as possessing comic book-style bulging biceps.

© AFP / THOMAS SAMSON

Social media users even drew comparisons to Australia’s US Open winner Sam Stosur, who is known for her formidable physique during play.

Diatchenko, whose Roland-Garros hopes were ended by Williams 6-2, 1-6, 0-6, posted a video on Twitter laughing off the recent remarks.

© Getty Images / Adam Pretty

Before the Transformation to... Super Hero,” Diatchenko wrote while also posting a video of herself kissing her slim arms with no signs of pumped muscles.

