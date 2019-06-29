Wimbledon 2019: Andy Murray & Serena Williams mull doubles partnership

British tennis ace Andy Murray and US legend Serena Williams are mulling a mixed doubles partnership at this year’s Wimbledon.

Murray, 32, recently returned from a lengthy layoff for hip surgery and will be in action in the men’s doubles alongside Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert at the All England Club next week.

But Murray’s quest for a women’s partner for the mixed doubles has so far proved fruitless, as he was rejected by world number one Ashleigh Barty.

The Scot may have a potential partner in 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams, however, as she said on Saturday that she would consider teaming up with him.

“I’m available. I’m feeling better now, so I’m definitely available,” the 37-year-old said at a press conference ahead of the tournament at SW19.

“I mean, we just have to wait and see. I like to be tongue-in-cheek. Let’s see how my knee’s going. I’m finally doing good. I don’t want to, like, go back,” she added.

Murray, a known admirer of Williams, responded by saying at his own press conference that the US star would make an ideal partner.

“She’s arguably the best player ever. It would be a pretty solid partner,” Murray said.

“I’ve spoken to a number of players about playing. Obviously the one thing with the players that are in the singles is that that’s their priority. I understand that. I appreciate that.”

"If I’m going to play mixed, which is the plan, you obviously want to be playing with someone who’s going to be there for the whole event, and they’re in it to try to win matches and win the event.

"I appreciate with singles players that’s not always going to be the case.”

Murray's coach Jamie Delgado has reportedly warned the Scot about playing in the mixed doubles, amid concerns the burden might be too much as he continues his injury comeback.

But if Murray and Williams do decide to team up, they will have to decide sharpish as the action gets underway on Monday on the hallowed Wimbledon grass courts.

Two-time Wimbledon winner Murray will not be in action in the men’s singles, but 11th seed Williams – a seven-time winner at the event – opens her women's singles campaign on Tuesday against Giulia Gatto-Monticone of Italy.