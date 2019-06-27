Wimbledon 2019: Serena Williams to sparkle with Swarovski crystals at All-England Club

U.S. tennis star Serena Williams is expected to show up to the upcoming Wimbledon tournament wearing a Nike-designed outfit which will be decorated with an exclusively-made Swarovski crystal brooch.

The 37-year-old player, who is eyeing her 24th Grand Slam title, will meet Wimbledon’s strict dress code which requires all players to don all-white outfits. However, a small addition to the traditional white dress will be a small brooch in the shape of Nike’s signature tick.

Designed by Austrian firm Swarovski, the eye-catching accessory is made up of 34 crystals, representing the age at which Williams celebrated her latest victory at the All-England-Club.

"I wanted her to feel like it was something her grandmother could have worn, but of course give it a modern spin and make it just right for Serena," said Abby Swancutt, global design director for NikeCourt.

The “Broosh” for @serenawilliams : Swoosh brooch made with 34 Swarovski ® crystals (34 = Serena’s age the last time she won Wimbledon). pic.twitter.com/OAgH6JQCfu — Heidi Burgett (@heidiburgett) June 26, 2019

The unusual jewelry, the design of which was released on Wednesday, was immediately dubbed "The Broosh", as a combination made of words brooch and Swoosh.

Williams, who was seeded 11th for the upcoming grass-court Grand Slam event, has always gained plenty of public attention for her on-court fashion choices.

Last year, Williams' "Black Panther"-inspired tight bodysuit was severely criticized by the French Tennis Federation president, Bernard Giudicelli, who promised to toughen up the Roland Garros dress code to prohibit shape-hugging kits.

Her 2019 French Open look was again a matter of public discussion after the US tennis player performed wearing a zebra-style outfit which was decorated with printed words "mother," "goddess," and "champion."