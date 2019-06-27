 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Wimbledon 2019: Serena Williams to sparkle with Swarovski crystals at All-England Club

Published time: 27 Jun, 2019 13:57
Serena Williams © REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
U.S. tennis star Serena Williams is expected to show up to the upcoming Wimbledon tournament wearing a Nike-designed outfit which will be decorated with an exclusively-made Swarovski crystal brooch.

The 37-year-old player, who is eyeing her 24th Grand Slam title, will meet Wimbledon’s strict dress code which requires all players to don all-white outfits. However, a small addition to the traditional white dress will be a small brooch in the shape of Nike’s signature tick.

Designed by Austrian firm Swarovski, the eye-catching accessory is made up of 34 crystals, representing the age at which Williams celebrated her latest victory at the All-England-Club.

"I wanted her to feel like it was something her grandmother could have worn, but of course give it a modern spin and make it just right for Serena," said Abby Swancutt, global design director for NikeCourt. 

The unusual jewelry, the design of which was released on Wednesday, was immediately dubbed "The Broosh", as a combination made of words brooch and Swoosh.

Williams, who was seeded 11th for the upcoming grass-court Grand Slam event, has always gained plenty of public attention for her on-court fashion choices.

Last year, Williams' "Black Panther"-inspired tight bodysuit was severely criticized by the French Tennis Federation president, Bernard Giudicelli, who promised to toughen up the Roland Garros dress code to prohibit shape-hugging kits.

Serena Williams © REUTERS / Christian Hartmann

Her 2019 French Open look was again a matter of public discussion after the US tennis player performed wearing a zebra-style outfit which was decorated with printed words "mother," "goddess," and "champion."

Serena Williams © Global Look Press / Ibrahim Ezzat

