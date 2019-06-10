'Devil, go back to Russia!' Figure skating star Medvedeva receives hate mail in Japan

Russian figure skating star Evgenia Medvedeva has received hate mail during her Japanese show tour ‘Fantasy on Ice.’ The message insults the athlete and calls for her to leave Japan.

A photo of the handwritten letter was shared by retired US skater Johnny Weir who expressed his fury over the offensive message, stating that he "will not accept this behavior and will not stand for the bullying of his skaters."

READ MORE: ‘How ladies are warming up’: Figure skating star Medvedeva shares hot dance with Tuktamysheva

Weir, who is also taking part in the show, didn’t mention Medvedeva’s name in his Instagram post, but the reference of Toronto Cricket, Skating and Curling Club, where the skater is training, left no questions about whom the message was actually addressed to.

"Devil! Get out of Japan! No one wants to see your face in Japan! Japanese all hate you! Go back to Russia! Get out of Japan & get out of TCC (Toronto Cricket Club)! You are black and worst. Leave Skate!” the handwriting reads.

The two-time world champion later confirmed that the message was directed at her, adding that she was not hurt by the hateful words.

"I want to thank my fans for the support and warm words. I just wanted to confirm that I’m ok and those words didn’t hurt me or get me down," the 19-year-old wrote.

Last year, the Olympic silver medallist parted ways with her long-time coach Eteri Tutberidze and moved to Canada to train under renowned figure skating pundit Brian Orser.