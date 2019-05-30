‘How ladies are warming up’: Evgenia Medvedeva shares steamy dance with Elizaveta Tuktamysheva

Russian figure skating ace Evgenia Medvedeva has shown backstage preparation for the Japanese show ‘Fantasy on ice,’ posting video of a tender dance with her teammate Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, who is also participating in the show.

The two skaters are shown waving their hips moving to the slow music, hugging each other, and smiling to the camera. Singing “Dream of Me,” the two prominent athletes dance by the local rink's boards.

Medvedeva captioned the video ‘How ladies are warming up’ and shared it with her Instagram followers.

Two-time world gold medalist Medvedeva, who changed her coach and moved to Canada right after the 2018 winter Olympics, had a rather sloppy season, failing to win any international tournament. At the 2019 World Figure Skating Championship she won bronze after being selected for the national team at the last moment.

The 2016 world title holder Tuktamysheva made the headlines this year after demonstrating her raunchy ‘striptease’ exhibition dance and launching the so-called ‘undressing’ trend that was followed by many skaters.

The 22-year-old has also revealed her new image for the ‘Fantasy on Ice’ show, posting pictures of her newly-designed tight-fitting costume with almost a transparent skirt.