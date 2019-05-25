‘It was just my skating’: Russian star Medvedeva laughs off EARTHQUAKE at Japan show (VIDEO)

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 25 May, 2019 12:13 Edited time: 25 May, 2019 12:41
Russian figure skating sensation Evgenia Medvedeva brushed off a 5.1-magnitude earthquake as she performed with fellow stars including countrywoman Alina Zagitova at a show in Japan.

Two-time world champion Medvedeva is in the country for the ‘Fantasy on Ice’ show, and was performing alongside Olympic and reigning world champion Zagitova, 17, in the Chiba Prefecture outside Tokyo when the quake struck on Saturday afternoon local time.

Medvedeva, 19, shared a video which appeared to have been taken shortly afterwards, with a concerned-looking Zagitova staring around overhead.

A voice behind the camera says in Russian “we’ve just had an earthquake,” to which Medvedeva replies “it’s just my skating,” prompting laughter from those nearby.

Japanese news agencies report that no tsunami warning was issued after the quake and that no major damage was done, although an elderly woman suffered injuries after falling at her home.

Medvedeva and Zagitova have been wowing their considerable Far Eastern fan base following at a series of post-season shows, with fellow Russian star Elizaveta Tuktamysheva also performing.

Medvedeva in particular has made the headlines with an eye-catching pink outfit, and also put on a popular routine with Tuktamysheva in Japan.

The Fantasy on Ice show will continue with dates across Japan in May and June.  

