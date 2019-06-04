 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Serena Williams becomes first athlete to enter Forbes’ richest self-made women list

Published time: 4 Jun, 2019 11:57
© Global Look Press / Panoramic / ZUMAPRESS.com
US tennis star Serena Williams has become the first athlete to make Forbes’ annual list of the World’s Richest Self-Made Women, with an estimated $225 million fortune.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner has invested money into 34 startups over the past five years, with the latest investment entity, Serena Ventures, being launched last April.

Williams said that the firm will have a social purpose, focusing on funding companies run by women and minorities. So far, 60% of the player’s investments have gone to companies led by women or people of color.

According to Forbes the prominent tennis player, who “has blown away any number of barriers and stereotypes,” proved to be a smart and successful businesswoman who made the vast majority of her fortune “via her brain and brand rather than her backhand.

I want to be a part of it,” Williams said about her financial investments. “I want to be in the infrastructure. I want to be the brand, instead of just being the face.”

Along with her investments, the 37-year-old American made $29 million from endorsements over the past 12 months, registering the highest income of her sports career.

© Global Look Press / ZOPH

The former world number one stressed that she has been widely supported by her husband, Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder and executive chairman of the social news website Reddit. “She is determined to be great at everything she does,” said Ohanian.

Williams who is in the hunt for her 24th Grand Slam ended her run at the French Open last week after suffering a surprise third-round loss to compatriot Sofia Kenin.

