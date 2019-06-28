Wimbledon 2019 draw: The blockbuster early matches which could decide the tournament

The Wimbledon 2019 draw took place on Friday and threw up some intriguing prospects for the early stages of the competition on the famous grass courts of the All-England Club.

RT Sport takes a look at the potential early blockbusters which could decide the outcome of the men’s and women’s titles as things progress in SW19.

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic of Serbia will begin his title defense against German veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber.

The 15-time Grand Slam winner was seeded in the opposite half of the draw from principle rivals Rafael Nadal of Spain and Swiss legend Roger Federer, who could meet in the semifinal.

Third seed Nadal, who claimed a record-extending 12th French Open title several weeks ago, will open his Wimbledon campaign with a match against Japan’s Yuichi Sugita.

Projected Wimbledon men's quarter-finals:



Djokovic v Tsitsipas

Anderson v Zverev

Thiem v Nadal

Nishikori v Federer — George Bellshaw (@BellshawGeorge) June 28, 2019

The world number two, who this week criticized the Wimbledon seeding system, will need to overcome early tests during the first week with the chance of facing Aussie firebrand Nick Kyrgios in the third round.

There is added intrigue to the possible clash after tennis bad boy Kyrgios called Nadal “salty” in a verbal attack last month.

In the women’s draw, US star Serena Williams was placed in the same quarter as defending champion Angelique Kerber of Germany, meaning they could stage a rematch of last year’s final as early as the fourth round.

Barty ✅

Muguruza ✅

Vekic ✅

Bencic ✅

Serena ✅

Goerges ✅

Kerber ✅

Riske ✅

Sharapova ✅



The top quarter of the ladies' singles draw is *full* of grass court pedigree

Before potentially meeting Williams, Kerber may have to get past Russia’s Maria Sharapova, who recently returned from a lengthy injury lay-off.

New world number on Ashleigh Barty will play her first Grand Slam as the top seed when she takes on China’s Zheng Saisai in the opening round.

French Open champion Barty could face off against former Wimbledon winner Garbine Muguruza of Spain in the third round.

Japanese ace Naomi Osaka, recently dethroned by Barty as world number one, is seeded second and finds herself in the same half of the draw as Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark, US star Madison Keys and Romania’s Simona Halep.