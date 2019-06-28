Wimbledon 2019: Aussie youngster smashes ALL his rackets in rampage after qualifying defeat (VIDEO)
Santillan lost his Wimbledon second-round qualifying match to Belgium's Ruben Bemelmans in three sets, failing to make it to the Grand Slam main draw.
Right after the match, the emotional 22-year-old Aussie showed his disappointment by mercilessly destroying each of his rackets in a meltdown at the back of the field.
“He left with a trail of destruction in his wake,” one Twitter user wrote, describing the scene.
Absolutely gutted Akira Santillan...World No. 205 loses in 2nd Round of Wimbledon qualifying 12-10 in 3rd set...Has massive meltdown destroying all of his racquets...Walked off court saying he should retire...Feel for the guy #Wimbledonpic.twitter.com/3YY6kS9f31— John Horn (@SportsHorn) June 26, 2019
After losing to Ruben Bemelmans 12-10 in the third, Akira Santillan walked to a secluded spot on the Roehampton field, took out all five of his rackets one by one, and destroyed all of them.— Ricky Dimon (@Dimonator) June 26, 2019
He left with a trail of destruction in his wake. pic.twitter.com/na6L2FkcXo
The world number 215 was following in the footsteps of hot-tempered countryman Nick Kyrgios, who is famous for his eccentric on-court meltdowns.
Santillan, who has never advanced to a Grand Slam main draw, has only managed to win $2,600 in prize money this season.