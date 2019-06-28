 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Wimbledon 2019: Aussie youngster smashes ALL his rackets in rampage after qualifying defeat (VIDEO)

Published time: 28 Jun, 2019 11:12
File Photo. Germany's Alexander Zverev smashes his racket © REUTERS/ Lucy Nicholson
Australian tennis player Akira Santillan did not take defeat well in Wimbledon qualifying, venting his anger by smashing ALL of his rackets after the match.

Santillan lost his Wimbledon second-round qualifying match to Belgium's Ruben Bemelmans in three sets, failing to make it to the Grand Slam main draw.

Right after the match, the emotional 22-year-old Aussie showed his disappointment by mercilessly destroying each of his rackets in a meltdown at the back of the field.

He left with a trail of destruction in his wake,” one Twitter user wrote, describing the scene.

The world number 215 was following in the footsteps of hot-tempered countryman Nick Kyrgios, who is famous for his eccentric on-court meltdowns.

Santillan, who has never advanced to a Grand Slam main draw, has only managed to win $2,600 in prize money this season.

