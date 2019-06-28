Wimbledon 2019: Aussie youngster smashes ALL his rackets in rampage after qualifying defeat (VIDEO)

Australian tennis player Akira Santillan did not take defeat well in Wimbledon qualifying, venting his anger by smashing ALL of his rackets after the match.

Santillan lost his Wimbledon second-round qualifying match to Belgium's Ruben Bemelmans in three sets, failing to make it to the Grand Slam main draw.

Right after the match, the emotional 22-year-old Aussie showed his disappointment by mercilessly destroying each of his rackets in a meltdown at the back of the field.

“He left with a trail of destruction in his wake,” one Twitter user wrote, describing the scene.

Absolutely gutted Akira Santillan...World No. 205 loses in 2nd Round of Wimbledon qualifying 12-10 in 3rd set...Has massive meltdown destroying all of his racquets...Walked off court saying he should retire...Feel for the guy #Wimbledonpic.twitter.com/3YY6kS9f31 — John Horn (@SportsHorn) June 26, 2019

After losing to Ruben Bemelmans 12-10 in the third, Akira Santillan walked to a secluded spot on the Roehampton field, took out all five of his rackets one by one, and destroyed all of them.



He left with a trail of destruction in his wake. pic.twitter.com/na6L2FkcXo — Ricky Dimon (@Dimonator) June 26, 2019

The world number 215 was following in the footsteps of hot-tempered countryman Nick Kyrgios, who is famous for his eccentric on-court meltdowns.

Santillan, who has never advanced to a Grand Slam main draw, has only managed to win $2,600 in prize money this season.