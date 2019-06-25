Wantaway Neymar agrees cut-price deal to end PSG spell and return to Barcelona - report

Neymar's time at Paris Saint-Germain looks to be nearing its end with the controversial Brazilian star reportedly agreeing to take a wage cut to return to his former club.

Reports from Spanish outlet Sport claim that the player has already agreed personal terms to make a sensational return to Camp Nou after his world record transfer to the French capital in 2017.

The Brazilian spent just two years with PSG as he struggled with injuries and was the subject of probes into his personal life stemming from recent sexual assault allegations against him.

It has been reported that he has informed PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi of his desire to return to Spain - with Real Madrid also reported to be retaining an interest - but former club Barcelona appears to be the most likely destination.

Sport report that Neymar has informed Barcelona players in a WhatsApp group, including Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, that his return is imminent.

"Relax, I'll come," he is understood to have written.

The player's desire to return to his former club is underlined by reports that he is set to agree to take half of his $700,000 per week salary, as well as dropping a lawsuit he is pursuing against the club pertaining to unpaid bonuses.

The specifics of the transfer fee could prove to be a hurdle to the deal, with Barca keen to offer a player-plus-cash deal. Ivan Rakitic, Samuel Umtiti, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho are names reported to have been raised in discussions between the two clubs.

Al-Khelaifi recently stated that he doesn't want "superstar behavior" at the club, comments thought to be a jab at the off-the-field troubles experienced by Neymar since he moved to Paris.

"I want players willing to give everything to defend the honor of the jersey and to join the club project," he told France Football.

"Those who do not want that, or do not understand, we will meet and we will talk to each other. Nobody forced him to sign here, nobody pushed him. He came knowingly to join a project."