Brazilian tax authorities 'freeze' Neymar's mansions amid long-running tax dispute - reports

Neymar's off-the-field problems persist as Brazilian tax agencies have placed a freeze on several of his Brazilian properties as a tax dispute stemming from his transfer from Santos to Barcelona in 2013 rumbles on.

Per a report in the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper on Monday, 36 of Neymar's properties have been affected by the freeze - meaning that while he able to use them, he is prohibited from selling them on the market - until a sum of $18 million (€16 million) in back taxes is paid.

The newspaper states a court ruling as providing the Brazil tax authorities the order to freeze Neymar's properties though the court ruling in question has yet to be made public, as noted by Reuters.

Spokespeople for both Brazil's tax agency and Neymar have refused to comment on the matter.

In 2016, Neymar had his personal jet and yacht seized by the Brazilian tax system as they pursued alleged tax evasion charges. Two years prior Barcelona were subject to tax charges in Spain linked to payments made to Neymar's father in securing the initial transfer of the player.

This latest incursion into Neymar's personal affairs comes just a month after he was accused of sexual assault in a Paris hotel, an allegation that he vigorously denies.

Speculation is rife that Neymar, the most expensive football player in history, is set to return to Spanish football this summer in another blockbuster deal, with former team Barcelona reported to have a keen interest.