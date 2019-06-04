‘King of Clay’ Rafael Nadal eases to French Open semifinal

Spanish tennis ace Rafael Nadal has easily booked a spot in the semifinal of the French Open, dispatching Japan’s Kei Nishikori in three straight sets 6-1 6-1 6-3.

The seventh-seeded Japanese, who managed to survive a nail-biting five-setter before the quarterfinal, could offer nothing to match the ‘King of Clay’, winning just five games in the entire match.

The 33-year-old Spaniard, who has won Roland Garros 11 times during his illustrious sporting career, effortlessly took two sets with a twin score of 6-1 and was leading 4-2 in the third set when the game was interrupted by rain.

However, the unexpected halt didn’t affect Nadal’s winning pace as he continued dominating on the court after the match resumed.

The second-ranked player continued to send unstoppable hits on Nishikori side to register a more than a confident 6-3 win in the decisive set.

In the semifinals, Nadal will face his principal rival Roger Federer of Switzerland who beat compatriot Stanislas Wawrinka in his respective quarterfinal.