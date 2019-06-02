Mo so tired! Sleepy Liverpool star Salah cuddles up to Champions League trophy on plane (PHOTOS)

Liverpool’s Champions League exertions appear to have taken a toll on Mohamed Salah, as the club posting a picture of the Egyptian star catching up on some sleep while snuggled up with the famous big-eared trophy.

Salah’s early penalty in Madrid on Saturday helped the Reds see off Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur in their all-English Champions League final, with substitute Divock Origi adding a late second for his team.

It sealed a sixth top European title for the club, and also erased the pain from last year’s defeat in the final to Real Madrid.

Star striker Salah in particular will have felt a sense of redemption, having been forced out of last year’s final early on with a shoulder injury caused while tangling with Real skipper Sergio Ramos.

But Liverpool, under charismatic German boss Jurgen Klopp, went from tears to cheers as they won the famous trophy on Saturday, sparking jubilation among players, staff and thousands of fans in Madrid and far beyond.

The celebrations appear to have taken a toll on hero Salah, as he caught a nap on the flight home from Spain.

A picture shared by the official club Twitter account showed the Egyptian, 26, snuggled up with the Champions League trophy on his chest, lying on Liverpool-crested bedding.

The snap was likely a playful follow-up to images of Salah getting some rest on the way to the club’s training camp in Marbella, Spain, ahead of the final. On that occasion, Salah was filmed sleeping on the plane floor.

This time he looked far more comfortable, and no doubt having sweet dreams with the prize cozily embedded next to him.

Salah and the team returned to a heroes’ welcome back home in Liverpool, where a victory parade got underway at 4pm local time, as thousands of jubilant fans lined the streets.

