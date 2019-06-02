 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

WATCH: Liverpool hold Champions League parade as thousands of fans pack the streets

Published time: 2 Jun, 2019 15:06 Edited time: 2 Jun, 2019 15:39
Get short URL
WATCH: Liverpool hold Champions League parade as thousands of fans pack the streets
© Ruptly
UEFA Champions League winners Liverpool have returned to a heroes’ welcome at home in England and are holding an open-top bus parade for thousands of fans in the city to celebrate winning their sixth top European title.

Jurgen Klopp’s team beat Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur in an all-English affair at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, thanks to an early penalty from Egyptian star Mohamed Salah and a late strike from substitute Divock Origi.

The victory made up for the pain of the team’s defeat in the final last year against Real Madrid, and sparked raucous celebrations among hundreds of thousands of Liverpool fans around the world.   

 

Also on rt.com Dancing King: Watch Egyptian ace Salah groove in Liverpool dressing room with UCL medal

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies