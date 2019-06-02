WATCH: Liverpool hold Champions League parade as thousands of fans pack the streets

UEFA Champions League winners Liverpool have returned to a heroes’ welcome at home in England and are holding an open-top bus parade for thousands of fans in the city to celebrate winning their sixth top European title.

Jurgen Klopp’s team beat Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur in an all-English affair at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, thanks to an early penalty from Egyptian star Mohamed Salah and a late strike from substitute Divock Origi.

The victory made up for the pain of the team’s defeat in the final last year against Real Madrid, and sparked raucous celebrations among hundreds of thousands of Liverpool fans around the world.