Dancing King: Watch Egyptian ace Salah groove in Liverpool dressing room with UCL medal

After experiencing heartbreak (and, technically, shoulder-break) in last year's Champions League Final, Mohamed Salah finally found himself on the winning team in European football's top game, and couldn't contain his excitement.

Salah's Champions League Final a year ago was ended abruptly by a Sergio Ramos challenge which forced his exit from the game with a dislocated shoulder, an injury which caused a significant hangover into the Egyptian talisman's World Cup last summer in Russia.

However, such memories are clearly far from his mind in Madrid on Saturday night as he finally got his hands on the winner's medal which eluded him 12 months ago - even opening the scoring for his team from the penalty spot after just two minutes.

And, with the Liverpool dressing room more resembling a nightclub in the aftermath over his side's victory against Tottenham, Salah couldn't resist busting a few grooves to the tune of megahit "Old Town Road" by US rapper Lil Nas X.

The video was captured by Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren and posted on his Instagram Story, also showing Senegalese forward Sadio Mane taking a phone call but also managing to dance on request when implored to do so by the Croatian.

Salah's impact on the game proved crucial as he tucked away a 2nd minute penalty kick after Moussa Sissoko was adjudged to have handled the ball in the area after just 26 seconds of action.

Belgian striker Divock Origi added a second in the closing stages, sending the red half of Liverpool into a frenzy.