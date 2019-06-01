Seventh time lucky: Jurgen Klopp ecstatic as he ends trophy drought with Champions League win

It took a while but Jurgen Klopp has finally claimed one of European football's showpiece trophies by becoming just the fourth Liverpool manager to win the European Cup, and it's safe to say he was very happy about it.

Saturday's 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League Final in Madrid represents the first major honor of the German's Liverpool career and his first in four finals so far with the Anfield club.

It also snapped a losing streak from his six previous major finals - stretching back to his days as manager of Borussia Dortmund in his homeland.

Goals from Mo Salah and Divock Origi erased the heartbreak of losing out to Manchester City on the final day of the Premier League season, as well as last season's 3-1 reverse to Real Madrid in Champions League final, and afterwards Klopp spoke of his joy at the occasion and his pride in everyone who wore red inside the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

"I am so happy for my family, they suffer every year!"



"Did you ever see a team like this?!"



Jurgen Klopp has WON the Champions League and he is absolutely DELIGHTED 🙌



"I am so happy for all the boys, I am so happy for all these people," Klopp said to BT Sports, gesturing to the supporters. "I'm so happy for my family.

"They suffer every year when we go to a final - the last game of the season and we lose it. They deserve it more than anybody because they are so supportive, like [the supporters]. Did you ever see a team like this? Fighting with absolutely no fuel in the tank anymore.

Jürgen Klopp has won his first major trophy as Liverpool manager in his fourth final with the club:



🥈 2016 League Cup

🥈 2016 Europa League

🥈 2018 Champions League

🏆 2019 Champions League



"Tottenham came out changing offensively and have a goalkeeper who makes difficult things look easy. Very nice, thank you very much. What a night. The night will be much better now, we are through interviews a little bit and showing the cup a little bit, but it's maybe the best night of my life, profesionally-wise."

Those previous defeats in cup finals with both Liverpool and his previous team, Borussia Dortmund, did have some silver linings, Klopp explained. What doesn't kill you can only make you stronger.

"It took a while, obviously," he said of his pursuit of major silverware. "We tried a lot. It was important for our development and improvement."

The Liverpool players put Jurgen Klopp on their shoulders and dragged him over to celebrate in front of the fans 😂



I’ve never met Jürgen Klopp, but he’s up there with my mum and dad. — #6 (@AnfieldRd96) June 1, 2019

Jurgen Klopp, October 2015: "I signed the contract yesterday. Please give us time to do the work, but when I sit here in 4 years I think we may have a title."



The best photo of the whole night.

Jurgen Klopp deserves this SO much.



🇩🇪 Jurgen Klopp's Cup Final record:



📅 2012: German Cup 🏆



📅 2013: Champions League ❌



📅 2014: German Cup ❌



📅 2015: German Cup ❌



📅 2016: League Cup ❌



📅 2016: Europa League ❌



📅 2018: Champions League ❌



📅 2019: Champions League 🏆



