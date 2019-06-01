 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'Snooze fest': Liverpool fans unconcerned with entertainment value after sealing 6th European Cup

Published time: 1 Jun, 2019 21:44 Edited time: 1 Jun, 2019 21:56
AFP / GABRIEL BOUYS
It won't go down in the history books as one of the most engrossing Champions League finals in history but Liverpool supporters won't be overly-concerned as the city celebrates it's sixth triumph in Europe's top club competition.

After coming up just short in their pursuit of a first league title in 29 years, Liverpool's performances this season were ultimately and handsomely rewarded in Madrid on a balmy summer's night inside the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday.

Goals at either end of the game from Mo Salah and Divock Origi masked extended lulls sandwiched in between, though the red half of Merseyside won't have any qualms about the manner of their sixth European title.

Tottenham's miraclulous escape in the semi-final against Ajax appeared to exhaust their midas touch entirely, with an obviously unfit Harry Kane offering little opposite the totemic presence of Virgil Van Dijk at the heart of the Liverpool defence, while South Korean ace Son Heung-min also proved ineffective. 

The win, Liverpool's fourth against Tottenham this season, earns them their sixth title and moves them into position as the third most successful European club in history, in terms of European Cup success at least.

Just Real Madrid with 13 and AC Milan with 7 have enjoyed more success in the club football's most prestigious tournament.

And, as you might expected, several famous faces connected to the club have taken to social media to give their two cents on a famous night for Liverpool Football Club.

