'Snooze fest': Liverpool fans unconcerned with entertainment value after sealing 6th European Cup
After coming up just short in their pursuit of a first league title in 29 years, Liverpool's performances this season were ultimately and handsomely rewarded in Madrid on a balmy summer's night inside the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday.
Goals at either end of the game from Mo Salah and Divock Origi masked extended lulls sandwiched in between, though the red half of Merseyside won't have any qualms about the manner of their sixth European title.
Tottenham's miraclulous escape in the semi-final against Ajax appeared to exhaust their midas touch entirely, with an obviously unfit Harry Kane offering little opposite the totemic presence of Virgil Van Dijk at the heart of the Liverpool defence, while South Korean ace Son Heung-min also proved ineffective.Also on rt.com Scantily-clad busty blonde stages Champions League pitch invasion in Madrid (VIDEO/PHOTOS)
The win, Liverpool's fourth against Tottenham this season, earns them their sixth title and moves them into position as the third most successful European club in history, in terms of European Cup success at least.
Just Real Madrid with 13 and AC Milan with 7 have enjoyed more success in the club football's most prestigious tournament.
And, as you might expected, several famous faces connected to the club have taken to social media to give their two cents on a famous night for Liverpool Football Club.
Madness in Liverpool after that Origi goal pic.twitter.com/ZJxzRoCoCZ— José 🇺🇲🇪🇨 (@CasemiroIsGod) June 1, 2019
⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️— Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 1, 2019
#SixTimespic.twitter.com/jVvGdhvZXZ
🏆 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 @ChampionsLeague@LFC— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) June 1, 2019
لقد فعلها الفرعون @MoSalah 👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Ht3JJgovsi— Egypt National Football Team (@Pharaohs) June 1, 2019
Congrats @GWijnaldum, we’re so proud of you! ♥️#UCLfinalpic.twitter.com/xFkZUDeAwg— PSV (@PSV) June 1, 2019
YOU’LL NEVER WALK ALONE‼️‼️‼️‼️ #WEARELIVERPOOL❤️ CONGRATULATIONS MEN AND ANYONE THAT HAS ANY AFFILIATION WITH THE CLUB!! @LFC 🏆— LeBron James (@KingJames) June 1, 2019
Four European Cup finals for Liverpool since 2005 - their best performances came in the finals they lost and their worst in the finals they won.— Gavin Cooney (@gcooney93) June 1, 2019
REMINDER: Arsenal fans accused me being an ‘idiot’ for demanding we replace Wenger in 2015 with Jurgen Klopp.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 1, 2019
Look at Poch, minutes after losing a #UCLfinal and he’s out smiling & congratulating the #LFC players. What a classy operator 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/snDPB5gCI7— Niall McGarry (@MrNiallMcGarry) June 1, 2019
This is what I will remember from the #UCLfinal 2019 ... 😏👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/NrODhGHWCU— Matthi9s (@md09_official) June 1, 2019
The fact Liverpool could be so off colour and win says it all about Spurs performance, no matter their possession stats. The fact Kane started ahead of Moura summed it up.— Craig Burley (@CBurleyESPN) June 1, 2019
Easily the worst final in recent history. Snooze fest. Playing Harry Kane was a mistake.— STOGIE T (@TumiMolekane) June 1, 2019
Tears of heartbreak for me. Incredible season. Those games against Man City and Ajax, I'll never forget. I'm surrounded by family who are all Liverpool fans so the rest of my day is going to be just fantastic. I love Spurs. We'll have our moment one day. Just wasn't today. #COYS— Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) June 1, 2019