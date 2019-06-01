'Snooze fest': Liverpool fans unconcerned with entertainment value after sealing 6th European Cup

It won't go down in the history books as one of the most engrossing Champions League finals in history but Liverpool supporters won't be overly-concerned as the city celebrates it's sixth triumph in Europe's top club competition.

After coming up just short in their pursuit of a first league title in 29 years, Liverpool's performances this season were ultimately and handsomely rewarded in Madrid on a balmy summer's night inside the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday.

Goals at either end of the game from Mo Salah and Divock Origi masked extended lulls sandwiched in between, though the red half of Merseyside won't have any qualms about the manner of their sixth European title.

Tottenham's miraclulous escape in the semi-final against Ajax appeared to exhaust their midas touch entirely, with an obviously unfit Harry Kane offering little opposite the totemic presence of Virgil Van Dijk at the heart of the Liverpool defence, while South Korean ace Son Heung-min also proved ineffective.

The win, Liverpool's fourth against Tottenham this season, earns them their sixth title and moves them into position as the third most successful European club in history, in terms of European Cup success at least.

Just Real Madrid with 13 and AC Milan with 7 have enjoyed more success in the club football's most prestigious tournament.

And, as you might expected, several famous faces connected to the club have taken to social media to give their two cents on a famous night for Liverpool Football Club.

Madness in Liverpool after that Origi goal pic.twitter.com/ZJxzRoCoCZ — José 🇺🇲🇪🇨 (@CasemiroIsGod) June 1, 2019

YOU’LL NEVER WALK ALONE‼️‼️‼️‼️ #WEARELIVERPOOL❤️ CONGRATULATIONS MEN AND ANYONE THAT HAS ANY AFFILIATION WITH THE CLUB!! @LFC 🏆 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 1, 2019

Four European Cup finals for Liverpool since 2005 - their best performances came in the finals they lost and their worst in the finals they won. — Gavin Cooney (@gcooney93) June 1, 2019

REMINDER: Arsenal fans accused me being an ‘idiot’ for demanding we replace Wenger in 2015 with Jurgen Klopp. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 1, 2019

Look at Poch, minutes after losing a #UCLfinal and he’s out smiling & congratulating the #LFC players. What a classy operator 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/snDPB5gCI7 — Niall McGarry (@MrNiallMcGarry) June 1, 2019

This is what I will remember from the #UCLfinal 2019 ... 😏👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/NrODhGHWCU — Matthi9s (@md09_official) June 1, 2019

The fact Liverpool could be so off colour and win says it all about Spurs performance, no matter their possession stats. The fact Kane started ahead of Moura summed it up. — Craig Burley (@CBurleyESPN) June 1, 2019

Easily the worst final in recent history. Snooze fest. Playing Harry Kane was a mistake. — STOGIE T (@TumiMolekane) June 1, 2019