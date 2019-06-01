 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Did LeBron James predict Liverpool's second Champion League final goal?

Published time: 1 Jun, 2019 21:38 Edited time: 1 Jun, 2019 22:17
© AFP / Paul ELLIS l © Global Look Press / Paul Zinken
NBA superstar and Liverpool FC fan LeBron James mysteriously called the second goal for the Reds just moments before Divock Origi sealed the Champions League for his team and killed off Tottenham Hotspur's hopes of a comeback.

James, who owns 2 percent of the English side since purchasing stock in the club in 2011, tweeted messages of support before and during their Champions League final match with Spurs.

But one of the tweets definitely stands out. 

"I need one more [goal]  to feel comfortable. TOT keeps getting closer and closer. Hold Reds," King James tweeted just moments before Origi indeed netted for Liverpool - adding to the lead Mo Salah had given the team from the penalty spot in the first half. 

Just look at the timing of this tweets:

Screenshot of LeBron's Twitter account

"GOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLL!" he reacted just a few minutes later, as Liverpool scored at 87 minute.

Liverpool's second killed off Spurs and ensured the Anfield club lifted their sixth top European title. 

