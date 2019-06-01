Did LeBron James predict Liverpool's second Champion League final goal?

NBA superstar and Liverpool FC fan LeBron James mysteriously called the second goal for the Reds just moments before Divock Origi sealed the Champions League for his team and killed off Tottenham Hotspur's hopes of a comeback.

James, who owns 2 percent of the English side since purchasing stock in the club in 2011, tweeted messages of support before and during their Champions League final match with Spurs.

But one of the tweets definitely stands out.

"I need one more [goal] to feel comfortable. TOT keeps getting closer and closer. Hold Reds," King James tweeted just moments before Origi indeed netted for Liverpool - adding to the lead Mo Salah had given the team from the penalty spot in the first half.

Just look at the timing of this tweets:

"GOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLL!" he reacted just a few minutes later, as Liverpool scored at 87 minute.

Liverpool's second killed off Spurs and ensured the Anfield club lifted their sixth top European title.