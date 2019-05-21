 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Girl who conquered the world’: Former tennis star Anna Kournikova poses for Cosmopolitan (PHOTOS)

Published time: 21 May, 2019 16:35 Edited time: 21 May, 2019 17:25
© Instagram / annakournikova
Former tennis player Anna Kournikova has been featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan Russia, showing off her excellent figure after giving birth to twins.

The anniversary issue titled “Girls who conquered the world” included Kournikova in their top list dubbing her the ‘sexiest Russian tennis player’.

To celebrate our 25th anniversary the tennis player gave an exclusive interview for our special issue, detailing her life after giving birth to her kids,” Cosmopolitan said.

The retired athlete, who failed to win a single individual title during her entire tennis career, has always been admired for her appearance rather than on-court achievements.

In December 2017, Kournikova and the Spanish pop-star Enrique Iglesias, who have been dating since 2001, welcomed their twins Nicholas and Lucy.

Before starting her relationship with Iglesias, she was rumored to have dated Russian hockey idols Sergei Fedorov and Pavel Bure.

