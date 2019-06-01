 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Remember my name’: Rising star Aleksandar Rakic scores MASSIVE knockout at UFC Stockholm (VIDEO)

Published time: 1 Jun, 2019 20:03 Edited time: 1 Jun, 2019 20:09
© Getty Images / Jeff Bottari
Austrian light heavyweight sensation Aleksandar Rakic put English veteran Jimi Manuwa to sleep with a shot hailed as one of the 'most vicious' headkick knockouts in UFC history in Stockholm on Saturday night.

Rakic connected with a left high kick to the chin of a retreating Manuwa inside the first minute of the fight, sending the already unconscious fighter plummeting to the canvas where he would remain in the prone position for several minutes after the fight's conclusion.

“Remember my name,” Rakic announced to UFC commentator Dan Hardy in his post-fight comments. “I'm the new dog in the park.”

The win, Rakic's 12th straight, came in the co-main event of the UFC's latest event in the Swedish capital and sparked an immediate torrent of comments on social media as both fans and fighters attempted to describe what they had just witnessed.

