‘Remember my name’: Rising star Aleksandar Rakic scores MASSIVE knockout at UFC Stockholm (VIDEO)

Austrian light heavyweight sensation Aleksandar Rakic put English veteran Jimi Manuwa to sleep with a shot hailed as one of the 'most vicious' headkick knockouts in UFC history in Stockholm on Saturday night.

READ MORE: Scantily-clad busty blonde stages Champions League pitch invasion in Madrid (VIDEO)

Rakic connected with a left high kick to the chin of a retreating Manuwa inside the first minute of the fight, sending the already unconscious fighter plummeting to the canvas where he would remain in the prone position for several minutes after the fight's conclusion.

Aleksandar Rakić (12-1) announces his contendership, corpsing Jimi Manuwa with a horrific, first-round head kick! The Austrian boosts his tear to 12 straight with 10 finishes, nine by knockout, and eight in round one. #UFCStockholmpic.twitter.com/unvZMRNef7 — Bulgogi Jones (@Hamderlei) June 1, 2019

“Remember my name,” Rakic announced to UFC commentator Dan Hardy in his post-fight comments. “I'm the new dog in the park.”

The win, Rakic's 12th straight, came in the co-main event of the UFC's latest event in the Swedish capital and sparked an immediate torrent of comments on social media as both fans and fighters attempted to describe what they had just witnessed.

That was one of the p4p most vicious head kick KOs I've seen — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 1, 2019

That was a scary KO. Hope Manuwa is alright. Damn. — Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) June 1, 2019

That left head kick was scary! Brutal KO by Rakic. 😱🤯 I hope Manuwa is ok. #UFCStockholm — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) June 1, 2019

Bah gawd that man just bulldozed Manuwa with a head kick. I'm pretty sure I saw his legs twitch as he went down. Brutal. — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) June 1, 2019

Just screamed out "OH SH*T!!!"" Rakic with the killer head kick KO. WOW. Hope Manuwa is OK. #UFCStockholm — Karyn Bryant (@KarynBryant) June 1, 2019

That was brutal #UFCStockholm — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) June 1, 2019

Holy shit that was beautifully set up and so vicious #UFCStockholm — Shane Burgos (@HurricaneShaneB) June 1, 2019

What a vicious knockout!! I would love to see him vs Johnnie Walker next!! @ufc — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) June 1, 2019