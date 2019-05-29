27 million bucks! UFC star Yoel Romero wins big in tainted supplement lawsuit

Former Cuban Olympian and UFC's number one middleweight contender Yoel Romero has won a court judgement against a dietary supplement maker after it was concluded that the company was responsible for Romero's 2015 failed drug test.

Romero, 42, was awarded the $27.45 million judgement against Gold Star Performance Products at a New Jersey civil court on Tuesday, although, according to his manager Abe Kawa, it isn't yet known if the fighter will receive even a penny of the compensation as the supplement company opted against communicating with the court in any regard during the process.

However, Kawa speculated that Romero will see around $5 million once the matter reaches its conclusion.

The case stems from a positive result showing the prohibited substance ibutamoren, which stimulates growth hormone secretion. Romero was issued with a six-month suspension, below the usual suspension threshold, when it was revealed that a legal supplement he was taking was found to contain ibutamoren, despite it not being listed in the product's ingredients.

READ MORE: 'If I get in this car, I’m a dead man!' UFC legend Michael Bisping details potentially fatal robbery

Both Romero and his management say that they are happy with the judgement, particularly in light of accusations of performance enhancing drug-taking which has blighted the fighter since news of the failed test first emerged.

"I'm absolutely happy, even if zero dollars are collected, that the world knows this man was not a cheater," Kawa said via ESPN.

"There's no dollar amount that matters more than that, because I live it every day with him."

Romero agreed that the financial compensation was secondary to the preservation of his character and reputation.

"It's not about the money," Romero said.

"I'm very happy now that everything is clean and more clear. You cannot live very well when you hear and you see when you post something [on social media] people reply 'Soldier of Steroids.' You cannot sleep very well. It's very emotional and important, too, because I know I've never taken anything in my life."

Romero, whose professional record stands at 13-3, last competed in June of last year and lost a split decision to 185lb champion Robert Whittaker.

READ MORE: UFC female champ Jessica Andrade shares nude photo with her belt

The bout would have been for the championship belt but Romero missed weight by 0.2lbs on the eve of the contest, denying him the opportunity to fight for the title.

The Cuban is scheduled to face Brazilian slugger Paulo Costa at UFC 241 on August 17.