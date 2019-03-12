All smiles: Conor McGregor shares grinning cop car pic after arrest

UFC megastar Conor McGregor has shared a picture of himself smiling in the back of a Miami police car, after the MMA fighter was arrested for allegedly destroying a fan’s telephone and walking off with it.

Irishman McGregor was detained on Monday after the reported incident with a fan outside the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel at around 5am.

The former UFC double champion, 30, is said to have snatched the fan’s phone – worth $1,000 – as he was trying to take a photo, then stamping on it and walking off with the device.

Police charged McGregor with one count of strong-arm robbery and one count of criminal mischief.

The Irish star was released the same evening on a $12,500 bail bond.

McGregor himself refused to comment upon his release, but legal representatives said it was a “minor altercation,” and that the fighter “appreciates the response of law enforcement and pledges his full cooperation.”

Although ‘The Notorious’ hasn’t commented directly, he gave an indication of his feelings on Instagram, including in a Stories post which appeared to show him grinning in the back of a Miami Beach cop car.

He also posted a picture of himself leaving police custody, dressed in a T-Shirt from his own AugustMcGregor fashion label and bearing a faux newspaper headline reading: "When I say something is going to happen, it's going to happen."

McGregor wrote alongside the image: "Patience in this world is a virtue I continue to work on. I love my fans dearly. Thank you all."

It is the Irishman’s latest run-in with the law, after he was last year arrested in New York for attacking a bus carrying UFC fighters, targeting lightweight foe Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor pleadedguilty to a disorderly conduct charge, and while he escaped jail he was sentenced to three days of anger management courses and five days of community service, which he reportedly finished recently.

He is currently in Florida on a typically lavish family vacation, while he also prepares for his next UFC bout, which is yet to be confirmed.

McGregor is serving a six-month fighting ban which has ruled him out of action until April 9, handed down after the mass brawl that followed his defeat to Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in Las Vegas in October.