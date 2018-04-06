McGregor arrested, charged with assault & criminal mischief over UFC 223 bus frenzy

Conor McGregor has been charged with three counts of assault and one of criminal mischief following his frenzied attack on a bus carrying UFC 223 fighters at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn on Thursday.

The Irish UFC superstar allegedly damaged the bus around 1:30 pm (EDT) as it ferried martial artists from a media event in the lead-up to UFC 223, scheduled to take place this weekend in the New York borough.

Read more

The 29-year-old later surrendered himself to the NYPD’s 78th Precinct, a police spokesman told Reuters. He was arrested, charged and will be remanded in custody until a court appearance Friday.

The alleged attack took place in the wake of the news that McGregor would be stripped of his UFC lightweight title. He has not defended the belt since July 2016.

McGregor was reportedly hunting for Russian UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov, who on Wednesday was filmed becoming embroiled in an altercation with Artem Lobov, a McGregor training partner. Lobov was subsequently pulled from the UFC 223 card for his involvement in the melee.

Meanwhile, Nurmagomedov reacted to the assault, saying “I am laughing inside.”

“This is big history gangster place. Brooklyn. You want to talk to me? Send me location. We have to talk? I am gonna come, no problem.”

UFC fighter Michael Chiesa visited hospital with a facial laceration as a result of the fracas. His coach, Rick Little, told MMAjunkie: “Conor went bananas and put a beating on the van that we were in.

“A million security guards had to restrain him. Mike’s cut up now. He’s got marks on him, for sure. I don’t think too serious. Everything happened so fast, it was just like we got jumped.”

READ MORE: 'If McGregor wants to fight he can send me his location' – Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts to bus attack