Conor McGregor attacks UFC 223 fighters' bus hunting for Khabib Nurmagomedov (VIDEO)

Conor McGregor’s arrival in Brooklyn, New York, where UFC 223 is scheduled to take place this Saturday, promises to leave an enduring image, after he attacked the fighters’ bus, apparently hunting for Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The incident occurred right after the media day for UFC 223 at the Barclays Center, when the fighters were leaving the venue on a bus. McGregor, who arrived with his entourage at the very end of the media day, was apparently hunting for Russian UFC star Nurmagomedov, who had a heated confrontation with McGregor's firend and sparring partner Artem Lobov in the fighters’ hotel just two days ago.

The incident was caught by cell phone cameras from different angles.

Conor McGregor is making his presence felt here in NYC. Felice Herrig just posted this clip of him on IG going a little wild. 😱 pic.twitter.com/arvUJF1pV2 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) April 5, 2018

UFC head Dana White has already stated to ESPN that a police warrant has been issued to arrest the Notorious Irishman following the attack, as it resulted in an injury to one of the fighters taking part in the card, Michael Chiesa, who suffered cuts on his forehead from the shattered glass and, at the time of writing, remains in hospital.

Rose Namajunas, who is set to take a part in the co-main event fight, to defend her belt against Joanna Jedrzejczyk, was also on the bus and, according to reports, was very shaken up during the incident but, luckily, avoided any injuries.

Lobov has already been removed from the card, as he was seen as a part of McGregor’s entourage during the bus attack.

White has also called the incident the “most disgusting thing that has ever happened” in UFC history, explaining that all the fighters who are currently cutting the weight for their fights were “shaken up, when 30 thugs stormed [the bus].” He also added that he has no intentions to continue any business with McGregor.