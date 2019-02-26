Khabib UFC 229 brawl target Dillon Danis fined $7.5K, banned for 7 months

Conor McGregor teammate Dillon Danis has been slapped with a seven-month ban and $7,500 fine for his role in the post-fight brawl at UFC 229, where Khabib Nurmagomedov vaulted the cage to attack him.

Danis, a Bellator welterweight and jiu-jitsu black belt, was sanctioned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) on Monday, becoming the fifth and final person to punished over the fracas that marred lightweight champion Nurmagomedov’s victory over McGregor at T-Mobile Arena on October 6.

After submitting the Irishman in the fourth round, Nurmagomedov vaulted the cage and launched himself at Danis, who according to some reports had been goading him.

Also on rt.com ‘I’d do it again 100 times’: Khabib has zero regrets over infamous UFC 229 cage jump

The incident sparked a mass melee that saw two of Nurmagomedov’s team banned for 12 months after trading blows with McGregor inside the octagon.

The Russian himself was slapped with a nine-month backdated ban and $500,000 fine, while McGregor received a six-month, $50,000 punishment.

In issuing the sanction to US fighter Danis, 25, NSAC officials said it was “the result of an unsportsmanlike conduct charge,” as Danis “had to be physically restrained by security personnel on multiple occasions and used obscene gestures against Nurmagomedov and his team,” MMA Fighting reported.

Also on rt.com 'The whole of Ireland is scared': Khabib manager says McGregor is running from rematch

Danis is a close friend and training partner of McGregor, and has frequently joined the Irishman in goading Nurmagomedov on social media.

He responded to the news of his punishment by posting a picture of the fracas and writing: “7 months and 7500$ for defending myself, it is what it is f*** it at least I got him with that two piece and a biscuit.”

7 months and 7500$ for defending myself it is what it is fuck it at least i got him with that two piece and a biscuit 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/vg4SGG0LHk — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) February 25, 2019

McGregor posted footage of the pair training together on Instagram on Tuesday, along with a long tribute to “a jiu jitsu master.”

“A lot of people like to talk with bitterness towards my friend young Dillon here, but this man is a Jiu jitsu world champion,” he wrote.

Danis’ sanction means he will be free to fight from May 6, a month after McGregor’s ban is up.

‘El Jefe’ made his MMA debut with a win over Kyle Walker at Bellator 198 in April of last year.