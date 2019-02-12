Future Khabib? UFC champ's father posts clip of Dagestani youngster wrestling with a bear (VIDEO)

A video posted by Khabib Nurmagomedov's father and coach, Abdulmanap, shows yet another Dagestani child wrestling with a bear, just as his son had done over a decade previous to winning his UFC lightweight crown.

Remember that crazy video where future UFC champ Nurmagomedov wrestled with a bear cub in his back yard as a nine-year-old kid?

Seems like everyone in Dagestan does, too. The shall we say 'unorthodox' training method looks like it is about to become a ritual in the region, where every other young wrestling hopeful now wants to follow in Khabib's footsteps to MMA glory.

"So training has begun for our brothers. [This is a] good example of the path to the highest awards," Abdulmanap captioned the Facebook video post in Russian, as the youngster smiles while trying to ward off the mauling bear.

In the video, the 'next Khabib' hopeful can be seen writhing around on the floor with the bear, who is wearing a harness and being held on a leash by a handler, while other boys and older men can be seen smiling and laughing, much like Khabib's first foray into outdoor wrestling, Dagestan-style.

With so many youngsters from the southern Russian republic willing to go the extra mile just to go the same route 'The Eagle' has flown, will we see a future UFC champ forged by using the same training methods? Bear with us to find out...