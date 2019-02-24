'The whole of Ireland is scared': Khabib manager says McGregor is running from rematch

Ali Abdelaziz says that no one connected to Conor McGregor - his father, mother, or even the whole country of Ireland - wants to see him rematch Khabib Nurmagomedov, claiming that they are afraid of the Russian UFC champion.

Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor by fourth-round submission at UFC 229 last October, in what was a conclusive victory after a months-long feud between the two mixed martial artists.

But the manner of the win means that neither McGregor, nor his fans, want any part of what would be a highly lucrative rematch, according to the Russian's manager.

"Conor McGregor did not ask for the rematch," Abdelaziz said to TMZ Sports.

"His father don't wan't nothing to do with rematch. His mother don't want nothing to do with rematch. His kids. His wife. The whole country of Ireland. They don't want to spell the word rematch. They are fear. It's fear going around Ireland."

Also on rt.com Khabib takes dig at Ferguson over snubbed UFC interim title fight

However, with Khabib and McGregor both currently under suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission, an immediate rematch between the two remains impossible until at least late 2019.

McGregor is due to return from his suspension in April; Nurmagomedov's sanction was three months longer than McGregor's, though he has intimated that he won't compete again until at least November.

Nonetheless, Abdelaziz maintains that it is McGregor's "fear" which is obstructing a potential rematch, rather than logistical difficulties.

"They don't wan't to see anything that starts with 'K'," Abdelaziz added.

The UFC announced in recent days that featherweight champion Max Holloway and lightweight contender Dustin Poirier will clash at UFC 236 on April 13 to determine an interim champion at 155lbs, with the winner of that the presumed top contender for a shot at Nurmagomedov's title.