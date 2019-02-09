‘$1 billion for UFC deal’: Floyd Mayweather makes stunning MMA claim

Floyd Mayweather Jr. says the UFC would pay him a billion dollars to fight inside the octagon, and also had words of praise for his former foe, Irish MMA star Conor McGregor.

The American recently took a lucrative exhibition boxing bout against Japanese flyweight kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa at mixed martial arts show Rizin 14, and finished the undersized young fighter inside a round.

And now Mayweather is suggesting he could land the biggest deal of his career by fighting for the UFC.

Talking to comedian and Hollywood superstar Kevin Hart on his show 'Cold As Balls', Mayweather said he could land himself a $1 billion deal with the MMA giants to compete inside the octagon.

"I can go get a deal right now from the UFC," he stated.

"Probably three-fight, four-fight, billion-dollar deal if that's what I wanted."

The big question, of course, is whether fighting under mixed martial arts rules inside the octagon is what he wants.

Mayweather has made a career from being the best in the world at his chosen art of boxing. His career record stands at 50-0, with his most recent official win coming against UFC superstar McGregor, who he finished via 10th-round TKO in Las Vegas in August 2017.

Current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has made no secret of his interest in a boxing contest with Mayweather, and that may be much more amenable to the American.

Nurmagomedov's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, previously stated that Mayweather is "begging" to face the Russian UFC superstar.

The MMA fighter himself recently reignited talk by saying he was open to a boxing megabout this summer in Moscow.