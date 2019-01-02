Mayweather flashes wads of cash in Rolls-Royce after $9mn, 2-minute destruction of Nasukawa (VIDEO)

Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather has been showing off some of the financial fruits of his recent labor by flashing wads of yen he presumably earned when destroying Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in their New Year’s Eve bout.

The boxing great, 41, plowed through 20-year-old just 140 seconds into their exhibition bout in Saitama.

Also on rt.com Easy Money: Floyd Mayweather blows away Tenshin Nasukawa with first-round TKO at Rizin 14

The fight was decried as one of the biggest mismatches in sporting history as boxing novice Nasukawa face the former five-weight world champion who was undefeated in 50 professional fights.

READ MORE: Social shade: McGregor & Pacquiao take shots at Mayweather after Nasukawa mismatch

Mayweather will care little about the outcry though, having pocketed a reported $9 million for an easy night’s work, working out at around $64,000 per second.

READ MORE: 'Greatest businessman ever': Reaction as Mayweather bags '$64k a second' for destruction of Nasukawa

He’s been showing off his earnings in typically flashy fashion, posting an Instagram video with two of his fleet of luxury cars, including a Rolls-Royce laden with wads of yen bills inside.

💴 Floyd Mayweather flaunting some of the $9million worth of Japanese yen (¥982million) he made against Tenshin Nasukawa. Technically still earning nine figures. pic.twitter.com/DiNA1PNy4N — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) January 2, 2019

Mayweather has racked up around $760 million in career earnings according to Forbes and has never been shy to flaunt his immense wealth .

He frequently takes to social media to show off his luxury lifestyle including set of mansions and array of luxury motors.

Chillin’ at my Royal Palace by my indoor pool...feeling like Scarface cause the world is mine! pic.twitter.com/lhZGhEKic6 — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) December 26, 2018

“All Black Everything”

Trying to decide what I want to take for a spin... The Phantom, The Wraith, The Drophead, The Dawn, The Maybach or The 488 Ferrari. pic.twitter.com/IaFnSPBSHr — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) December 26, 2018

He reportedly spent a whopping $5.3 million in just one Los Angeles shopping spree toward the end of last year.

Also on rt.com Money madness: Floyd Mayweather Jr. spends whopping $5.3 mln on jewelry shopping spree (PHOTOS)

There are rumors that the US fighter is looking to bolster his already impressive earnings with a lucrative bout against Russian MMA star Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The UFC lightweight king’s agent, Ali Abdelaziz, recently said that Mayweather had been contacting him and was “begging” to fight Nurmagomedov.