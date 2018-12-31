'He's begging for the fight': Khabib manager says Mayweather desperate to face UFC champ

Floyd Mayweather isn't just interested in facing MMA megastar Khabib Nurmagomedov. He's begging for it. That's according to Nurmagomedov's manager, Ali Abdelaziz.

Mayweather stopped former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor in the 10th round under boxing rules back in 2016.

But Nurmagomedov torched the Irishman at UFC 229 as he defended his UFC lightweight belt, and even did something Mayweather couldn't by dropping the Dubliner during the contest.

And "The Eagle's" manager Abdelaziz claimed to TMZ Sports that the 50-0 boxer has been pestering him via text message in a bid to get the fight made.

"Me and him have been texting each other for the last month," said Abdelaziz. "He's very much begging for the fight."

And Abdelaziz warned the flashy Las Vegas native not to start backtracking on their conversations, saying he would release all the details of their text exchanges to be published online.

"If he says he did not [beg], I'm going to put everything online," warned Nurmagomedov's manager.

"Don't lie, Floyd! Do not lie, Floyd!"

Abdelaziz said Nurmagomedov's camp are open to a possible matchup with Mayweather, but the money would have to be right.

So far, he hinted that that aspect of their conversations has not met up with the Russian fighter's expectations.

"At the end of the day, if he wants it, the fight is here," he explained.

"I like this fight. But, he has to come a little bit better. He knows what I'm talking about."

Mayweather stepped into the ring on New Year's Eve to face Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition fight, earning a TKO victory inside the first round in a one-sided affair that reportedly earned the boxer a cool $9 million.

However, Abdelaziz was typically bullish in his assessment of his charge's chances if he ever faced the boxing great, vowing: "I think Khabib will beat his ass!"