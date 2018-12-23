'Old white men with that slave mentality': LeBron James slams NFL owners in comparison with NBA

Basketball superstar LeBron James has ripped into NFL team owners as a "bunch of old white men" with a "slave mentality" when it comes to their players, and says he's glad the NBA does not have the same atmosphere.

In contrast, 'King' James expressed his gratitude to NBA commissioner Adan Silver for encouraging interaction from the league's players.

The LA Lakers star made the comments on HBO show 'The Shop' when speaking on the topic of national anthem protests that have been a prevalent part of NFL discussion since they were instigated by former San Fransisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

LeBron James had harsh words for NFL owners on HBO's "The Shop." pic.twitter.com/4GACPHB2Xt — ESPN (@espn) December 22, 2018

Lebron James says Adam Silver gives players more freedom while NFL owners have a slave mentality. #TheShopHBOpic.twitter.com/8k04nPlit9 — Todaysloop (@Todaysloop1) December 22, 2018

"In the NFL they got a bunch of old white men owning teams and they got that slave mentality," James said. "And it's like, 'This is my team. You do what the f*ck I tell y'all to do. Or we get rid of y'all.’”

“The players are who make the ship go. We make it go. Every Sunday, without Todd Gurley and without Odell Beckham Jr., without those players, those guys, there is no football. And it’s the same in the NBA.”

“The difference between the NBA and the NFL: the NBA is what we believe [a player] can be, the potential. In the NFL, it’s what can you do for me this Sunday or this Monday or this Thursday. And if you ain’t it, we moving on,” he added.

The former Cleveland Cavaliers power forward and three-time NBA champion was appearing on the show alongside rapper Ice Cube and TV presenter Jimmy Kimmel.