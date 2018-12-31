Easy Money: Floyd Mayweather blows away Tenshin Nasukawa with first-round TKO at Rizin 14

Floyd Mayweather's exhibition bout with Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa ended swiftly in the opening round, with the pound-for-pound boxing great claiming a first-round TKO victory at Rizin 14 in Saitama, Japan.

Mayweather entered the arena wearing a surgical mask, and his performance was certainly clinical, as he demolished undefeated kickboxing ace Nasukawa.

Mayweather weighed in 10 pounds heavier than Nasukawa and looked considerably bigger than his opponent when they faced off inside the ring at the Saitama Super Arena.

And even though their three-round bout was billed as an exhibition contest, Mayweather was clearly in no mood for a boring nine-minute sparring session as he loaded up with punches early on against his young, undersized opponent.

Mayweather dropped Nasukawa three times in the space of two minutes in the opening round before the Japanese fighter's corner threw in the towel to spare their man any further embarrassment.

Floyd Mayweather just got paid millions of dollars to destroy Tenshin in less than a round. The greatest businessman in history. #Rizin14pic.twitter.com/a5rzupGaJq — Sheldan Keay (@SheldanKeay) December 31, 2018

Fight, as most pundits predicted, was a complete mismatch, with Mayweather pitting his 50-0 boxing skills in a boxing contest against a kickboxer who weighed considerably lighter than him.

But Japanese MMA promoters Rizin happily booked the matchup, with Mayweather reportedly earning a fight purse in the region of $9million.

It was almost certainly the easiest $9million the American has ever earned.