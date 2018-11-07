Money talks: Mayweather ‘set for $88mn payday’ for Japan fight

Floyd Mayweather is keeping people guessing on the rules set and format of his upcoming fight with Tenshin Nasukawa in Japanese Rizin MMA promotion on New Year’s Eve, but it looks like the numbers have been revealed.

According to Japanese media outlet Tokyo Sports, Mayweather will pocket $62 million for the fight against 20-year-old kickboxing prodigy Nasukawa, with extra winnings coming from broadcast deals and pay-per-view sales.

Mayweather’s purse was confirmed by Rizin Fighting Federation CEO Nobuyuki Sakakibara, who claimed however that the company is currently seeking a general sponsor on the US market with broadcast deals still in the making.

The expected total amount of $88 million would be far from record-breaking for the man nicknamed ‘Money’, who surpassed the $200 million mark in two of his last three bouts (against Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao). In July 2018, the American boxer made it to the top of Forbes’ highest-paid athletes list with a total income of $275 million.

While the format of the fight scheduled for New Year’s Eve is still unknown, it’s a safe bet the 37,000-seat Saitama Super Arena will be packed-out to see Mayweather putting on the gloves again – whatever type they may be.