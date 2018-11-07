Money talks: Mayweather ‘set for $88mn payday’ for Japan fight
According to Japanese media outlet Tokyo Sports, Mayweather will pocket $62 million for the fight against 20-year-old kickboxing prodigy Nasukawa, with extra winnings coming from broadcast deals and pay-per-view sales.
Mayweather’s purse was confirmed by Rizin Fighting Federation CEO Nobuyuki Sakakibara, who claimed however that the company is currently seeking a general sponsor on the US market with broadcast deals still in the making.
The expected total amount of $88 million would be far from record-breaking for the man nicknamed ‘Money’, who surpassed the $200 million mark in two of his last three bouts (against Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao). In July 2018, the American boxer made it to the top of Forbes’ highest-paid athletes list with a total income of $275 million.
While the format of the fight scheduled for New Year’s Eve is still unknown, it’s a safe bet the 37,000-seat Saitama Super Arena will be packed-out to see Mayweather putting on the gloves again – whatever type they may be.