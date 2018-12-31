'Greatest businessman ever': Reaction as Mayweather bags '$64k a second' for destruction of Nasukawa

Floyd Mayweather's quickfire knockout of Tenshin Nasukawa at Rizin 14 drew plenty of reaction online after the American blitzed the Japanese kickboxing sensation in the first round in Saitama.

The fight, which served as the main event of the Japanese mixed martial arts promotion Rizin's New Year's Eve spectacular, was billed as a boxing exhibition, with Mayweather himself stressing the point throughout the lead-up to the eagerly-awaited matchup.

But when it came around to fight night, "Money" Mayweather was all business as he dropped the Japanese kickboxer three times en route to a first-round TKO victory.

Floyd Mayweather just got paid millions of dollars to destroy Tenshin in less than a round. The greatest businessman in history. #Rizin14pic.twitter.com/a5rzupGaJq — Sheldan Keay (@SheldanKeay) December 31, 2018

"It was supposed to be an exhibition."



Floyd Mayweather: pic.twitter.com/JyS1WjKlIs — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) December 31, 2018

Floyd ‘Give Me Your Lunch Money’ Mayweather - as he’s known in Tenshin’s school. 😂 #TooEasy — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) December 31, 2018

Asian combat sports correspondent James Goyder criticized the contest, saying there was little to no relevance in matching Mayweather with Nasukawa, and suggesting Mayweather's quickfire win could easily have been achieved by "thousands of 154lb boxers."

Questions should be asked about how that matchup was allowed to happen. That was a real fight. — James Goyder (@JamesGoyder) December 31, 2018

Mayweather is an all time great but there’s thousands of 154lbs boxers who could have done that to Tenshin. What was the point? — James Goyder (@JamesGoyder) December 31, 2018

The fight was a mismatch from the start, with Mayweather significantly outweighing his young opponent, and having a monumental experience advantage in boxing.

Nasukawa was undefeated as a kickboxer, but with his major weapons - his kicks - rendered illegal, he was effectively a sitting duck for 50-0 boxer Mayweather, who finished the fight as easily as many expected, given the rules.

In a different weight class. https://t.co/ApflwCkxSY — Justin Golightly (@SecretMovesMMA) December 31, 2018

Some fans not-so-secretly hoped Tenshin would throw the rules out of the window and make a huge name for himself globally by attempting to knock out Mayweather with a head kick, one of his trademark kickboxing strikes.

But with his hands - well, his feet - tied with a contractual threat of a multi-million-dollar fine, Nasukawa stuck to the rules, and was comprehensively outgunned by the boxing icon.

While it was an embarrassing defeat for Nasukawa, who was comprehensively dismantled by the multiple world champion, it was also rated a major embarrassment for promoters Rizin, who saw one of their biggest superstars humiliated in double-quick time.

What an embarrassment for Rizin. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) December 31, 2018

Nasukawa was devastated after the defeat, with tears streaming down his face following his humiliating first-round loss.

But there was a word of encouragement for the defeated Nasukawa from former UFC title challenger and fight analyst Dan Hardy, who used a Harry Potter reference to lift the young Japanese star's spirits.

Harry Potter got his ass kicked a couple of times by old wizards, and his brand is still strong... Tenshin will be fine. — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) December 31, 2018

Some simply picked up on the lucrative payday Mayweather will pocket from his night's work - said to be $9 million - hailing him as "the greatest businessman ever."