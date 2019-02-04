Swapping football for hockey? Jose Mourinho attends KHL game in Russia

Former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has paid a surprise visit to Balashikha (Moscow region) to attend a hockey game between two KHL teams, triggering much speculation about the reason for his sudden arrival.

The Portuguese football legend caused a stir in the Russian press with many outlets trying to guess why a regular KHL game between Avangard and SKA attracted Mourinho’s attention.

While no official information regarding Mourinho’s visit has been announced, it is expected that the 55-year-old will make a ceremonial puck drop at the Balashikha arena on Monday.

The football manager was spotted signing promo cards inside the arena, preparing for a possible autograph session which will more than likely take place before the game.

Mourinho was given the sack by Manchester United last December following the team’s dismal start to the season and multiple reports of issues between the manager and players, including star midfielder Paul Pogba.

Mourinho has previously coached such football giants as Real Madrid, Porto, Chelsea, and Inter Milan – winning two Champions League titles with Porto in 2004 and Inter in 2010, becoming one of five coaches to have won the prestigious title with two different teams.

The prominent football specialist has remained unsigned since his departure from the Red Devils with rumors floating around he might return to Stamford Bridge to manage Chelsea.