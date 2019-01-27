'Stop, he's already dead!': Internet reacts to 'superhuman' Djokovic's Aus Open destruction of Nadal
Djokovic never let Nadal back into the game, looking focussed and clinical from the off as the Spanish world number two failed to recover from a nervy opening to go down 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday, losing a Grand Slam final in straight sets for the first time in his illustrious career.Also on rt.com Djokovic wins record 7th Australian Open title in straight sets 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 versus Nadal (RECAP)
The Serbian's unsparing display provoked some online observers to pity the Spaniard, who looked a shell of his previous form, making a string of unforced errors and finding no reply to Djokovic's dominance.
Everyone's favorite Twitterati exploded into a flurry of memes and gifs galore.
Live scenes from the #AusOpen final pic.twitter.com/1SHAXs9Q9t— Troll Sports (@TroIISports) January 27, 2019
*Nadal reaches the final without dropping a set in the entire tournament*— Stoned Batman 🦇 (@1am_An1sh) January 27, 2019
*Djokovic gets 3 straight sets*
Nadal:#DjokovicVsNadal#AusOpen#AusOpenFinalpic.twitter.com/yZq6ikV4rr
--- Satire post --— Troll Tennis (@TrollTennis) January 27, 2019
Rafa Regretting revealing his new serve to Djoker.#AusOpen#TrollTennis#DjokerNolepic.twitter.com/I08SrlAy6D
New @LEGO_Group set, Spain version. Reassemble Rafa Nadal. @TrollTennis#AusOpen#AusOpenFinalpic.twitter.com/9y1Fg3SCiT— la haine 🇷🇸 (@la_haine_bgd) January 27, 2019
Every Nadal's fan right now😂😂 #AusOpenpic.twitter.com/JlK5ytxODl— Alparslan Sarı (@iam_alparslan) January 27, 2019
There were those that praised Djokovic's nice guy image, despite the agonizingly apparent ruthless streak that he demonstrated at Melbourne Park. Rumors even circulated that the 31-year-old had given away his shoes to a fan and walked down to the dressing room in just his socks.
#AusOpen how friendly our Champion is @DjokerNole he gave away his shoes to fans & walk with socks only! How can u not to love this man pic.twitter.com/AAAQFouNeZ— Christine Wong (@Kiki_LoveNole) January 27, 2019
Humble in victory. Humble in defeat. This guy is amongst very few athletes on the planet whom I find extremely difficult to not like. It’s just not possible. #ausopenpic.twitter.com/TGlOhcALin— Jasmin Chaudhari🎗 (@BeingJasmin7) January 27, 2019
.@DjokerNole's victory dance 🕺#AusOpen#AusOpenFinalpic.twitter.com/HzwoWgTX0f— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2019
Djoker's #Reaction to Nadal's unexpected volley is #priceless 🤡#AusOpenpic.twitter.com/iGR17lVLHz— nishita dhawan (@NDhawan96) January 27, 2019
Of all the superlatives, most seemed to settle on "superhuman" for Djokovic, who is clearly out on his own at number one, despite having battled back from injury and surgery to climb from number 14 to the summit of world tennis.
Super Human— Western & Southern Open (@CincyTennis) January 27, 2019
Three majors in a row. #AusOpen Title No. 7.
Slam count: 15.
Congratulations, @DjokerNole. pic.twitter.com/j3hVWZJOaP
Unbelievable! @DjokerNole wins his 7th Australian Open title.— Pat Cash (@TheRealPatCash) January 27, 2019
🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆
A truly superhuman performance. Absolutely ruthless until the end vs Nadal. #AusOpen