LIVE - Australian Open 2019 men's singles final in Melbourne - Rafael Nadal v Novak Djokovic
Rod Laver Arena is the amphitheater for two Gladiators of the sport, and the respective world number one and two, to write another chapter of their storied history.
Sunday's final is the 53rd meeting between the pair, with Serbian current world number one Djokovic just edging the head-to-heads 27-25 so far.
Novak Djokovic has been working harder and playing from deeper at AO19 – will his hardcourt expertise prove too much for Rafael Nadal?— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2019
Check out the numbers behind the 2019 finalists, and their epic 2012 final: https://t.co/2FnuR3BAcm#GameInsightGroup | #Infosys | #AusOpenpic.twitter.com/smeC8oraMG
Both players have achieved Career Grand Slams, but Djokovic reigns supreme in Oz, leading the Spaniard with six Australian Open titles, the joint-most of any mens singles player, to Nadal's solitary title won in 2009.
He’s serving faster, closer to the lines & following up with more forehands – can Rafa Nadal take the game away from Novak Djokovic?— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2019
See how their numbers compare in 2019 & how things have changed since their epic 2012 final https://t.co/2FnuR3BAcm#GameInsightGroup | #Infosyspic.twitter.com/hAEbPlOa2z
Both men crushed plucky but ultimately outmatched underdogs Stefanos Tsitsipas and Lucas Pouille in straight sets in their semi-finals, to set up a mouthwatering clash in Southern Australia.
Will Spain's Raging Bull run riot, or will Note have a Djoker up his sleeve? Follow live updates on RT Sport to find out.
27 January 201909:05 GMT
Djokovic again holds love to storm to a 4-1 lead without dropping a point on serve, with an ace thrown in for good measure. Some better tennis from Nadal, but whenever he finds a glimmer of his groove, Djokovic ruthlessly steps up his game and pulls ahead.
Serving accuracy 💯@DjokerNole has not dropped a point on serve to lead Rafael Nadal 4-1 in the opening set.#AusOpenpic.twitter.com/f5Mt39JXe2— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2019
- 09:02 GMT
Having won just one point up until the fourth game, Nadal makes Djokovic overstretch and overhit a forehand from near the backline to rescue break point and take his first game of the championship match.
- 08:59 GMT
This picture perhaps sums up the first three game sin the opener for Nadal, as the Spaniard fails to find rhythm against a clinical Djokovic.
- 08:59 GMT
Djokovic is not letting Nadal get into any kind of rhythm, three times hitting wildly out of play. Djokovic races to 3-0 lead in the first set and is laying some very smooth tennis. Nerves seem to be getting the better of Nadal, who hasn’t beaten Djokovic on hard court since the 2013 US Open.
- 08:50 GMT
Djokovic takes the first game with some confident play to bamboozle Nadal and take the first game of the opening set. It may be all smiles here, but these two are fierce competitors when the going gets tough.
- 08:41 GMT
Djokovic serving to open the set as the biggest and best men in the game settle down to their battle in Oz.
- 08:22 GMT
Nadal and Djokovic face off today with the chance to etch their names into yet another annal of the game's history. Djokovic can win a record seventh title in Melbourne whereas Nadal could become first men's player in the Open Era to win all four Slams twice.