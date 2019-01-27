HomeSport News
LIVE UPDATES

LIVE - Australian Open 2019 men's singles final in Melbourne - Rafael Nadal v Novak Djokovic

Published time: 27 Jan, 2019 08:22 Edited time: 27 Jan, 2019 09:02
Get short URL
LIVE - Australian Open 2019 men's singles final in Melbourne - Rafael Nadal v Novak Djokovic
Reuters / EDGAR SU
The tennis Open Era's most prolific rivalry serves up its latest installment as modern day greats Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic battle it out Down Under in the Australian Open 2019 final. Follow the action from Melbourne here.

Rod Laver Arena is the amphitheater for two Gladiators of the sport, and the respective world number one and two, to write another chapter of their storied history.

Sunday's final is the 53rd meeting between the pair, with Serbian current world number one Djokovic just edging the head-to-heads 27-25 so far. 

Both players have achieved Career Grand Slams, but Djokovic reigns supreme in Oz, leading the Spaniard with six Australian Open titles, the joint-most of any mens singles player, to Nadal's solitary title won in 2009. 

Both men crushed plucky but ultimately outmatched underdogs Stefanos Tsitsipas and Lucas Pouille in straight sets in their semi-finals, to set up a mouthwatering clash in Southern Australia. 

Will Spain's Raging Bull run riot, or will Note have a Djoker up his sleeve? Follow live updates on RT Sport to find out. 

  • 27 January 2019

    09:05 GMT

    Djokovic again holds love to storm to a 4-1 lead without dropping a point on serve, with an ace thrown in for good measure. Some better tennis from Nadal, but whenever he finds a glimmer of his groove, Djokovic ruthlessly steps up his game and pulls ahead. 

  • 09:02 GMT

    Having won just one point up until the fourth game, Nadal makes Djokovic overstretch and overhit a forehand from near the backline to rescue break point and take his first game of the championship match. 

  • 08:59 GMT

    This picture perhaps sums up the first three game sin the opener for Nadal, as the Spaniard fails to find rhythm against a clinical Djokovic. 

    Grimace and bear it
    Reuters / LUCY NICHOLSON

  • 08:59 GMT

    Djokovic is not letting Nadal get into any kind of rhythm, three times hitting wildly out of play. Djokovic races to 3-0 lead in the first set and is laying some very smooth tennis. Nerves seem to be getting the better of Nadal, who hasn’t beaten Djokovic on hard court since the 2013 US Open.



  • 08:50 GMT

    Djokovic takes the first game with some confident play to bamboozle Nadal and take the first game of the opening set. It may be all smiles here, but these two are fierce competitors when the going gets tough. 

    Djokovic takes the first game
    Reuters / EDGAR SU

  • 08:41 GMT

    Djokovic serving to open the set as the biggest and best men in the game settle down to their battle in Oz. 

  • 08:22 GMT

    Nadal and Djokovic face off today with the chance to etch their names into yet another annal of the game's history. Djokovic can win a record seventh title in Melbourne whereas Nadal could become first men's player in the Open Era to win all four Slams twice.

More
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies