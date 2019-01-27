LIVE - Australian Open 2019 men's singles final in Melbourne - Rafael Nadal v Novak Djokovic

The tennis Open Era's most prolific rivalry serves up its latest installment as modern day greats Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic battle it out Down Under in the Australian Open 2019 final. Follow the action from Melbourne here.

Rod Laver Arena is the amphitheater for two Gladiators of the sport, and the respective world number one and two, to write another chapter of their storied history.

Sunday's final is the 53rd meeting between the pair, with Serbian current world number one Djokovic just edging the head-to-heads 27-25 so far.

Novak Djokovic has been working harder and playing from deeper at AO19 – will his hardcourt expertise prove too much for Rafael Nadal?



Check out the numbers behind the 2019 finalists, and their epic 2012 final: https://t.co/2FnuR3BAcm#GameInsightGroup | #Infosys | #AusOpenpic.twitter.com/smeC8oraMG — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2019

Both players have achieved Career Grand Slams, but Djokovic reigns supreme in Oz, leading the Spaniard with six Australian Open titles, the joint-most of any mens singles player, to Nadal's solitary title won in 2009.

He’s serving faster, closer to the lines & following up with more forehands – can Rafa Nadal take the game away from Novak Djokovic?



See how their numbers compare in 2019 & how things have changed since their epic 2012 final https://t.co/2FnuR3BAcm#GameInsightGroup | #Infosyspic.twitter.com/hAEbPlOa2z — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2019

Both men crushed plucky but ultimately outmatched underdogs Stefanos Tsitsipas and Lucas Pouille in straight sets in their semi-finals, to set up a mouthwatering clash in Southern Australia.

Will Spain's Raging Bull run riot, or will Note have a Djoker up his sleeve? Follow live updates on RT Sport to find out.