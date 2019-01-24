‘I saw Nadal naked’: McEnroe causes collective cringe with bizarre post-match interview

US tennis legend John McEnroe sent social media into a collective cringe with his interview with Rafael Nadal after the Australian Open semifinal, revealing he had seen the muscular Spaniard naked.

Second seed Nadal dismantled young Greek sensation Stefanos Tsitsipas in the last four in Melbourne, winning 6-2 6-4 6-0 in just one hour and 47 minutes.

However, the Spaniard’s post-match interview with McEnroe at Rod Laver Arena took an unusual turn when the American switched the conversation to focus on Nadal’s body.

"I'm going to make some people jealous here, I've got to be honest at the end of the second set I had to take a quick bathroom break," McEnroe said, standing in the center of the court.

“I was finishing taking this very quick bathroom break when all of a sudden I started to walk out and I saw a naked Rafael Nadal in the bathroom.”

"What was your impression?" Nadal asked.

"I thought to myself, 'that looks a lot like my body'. No. Absolutely lying about that. I said to myself 'I wish I had a body like that,'" McEnroe replied.

The bizarre interview triggered bemusement on social media, with many users wondering why the American tennis icon had touched on the theme of Nadal’s nudity.

One user even suggested that McEnroe’s post-match remarks were sexist, insisting that he would not have dared to ask similar questions to female players.

Only John McEnroe would interview Rafa Nadal live on court before a packed house of thousands at Rod Laver Arena and tell them he saw Rafa naked while McEnroe was on his bathroom break. Ridiculous. Sue Barker or any other woman would never do this with female players. #AusOpen — Omar Moore (@popcornreel) January 24, 2019

Others found the ‘naked’ questions inappropriate, saying that the tennis pundit should be taken off next year’s Australian Open coverage.

